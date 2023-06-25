scorecardresearch
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate Ramnath Goenka Marg in Noida today – All details here

The move is a tribute to the founder of The Indian Express newspaper – Ramnath Goenka.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
Ramnath Goenka Marg (earlier Amaltash Marg) is one of the busy roads that connects the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyway with the Sector 12/22 crossing.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate Ramnath Goenka Marg during his visit to Noida on Sunday. The 2.2 km long road was renamed by the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (Noida) governing body in March this year. The move is a tribute to the founder of The Indian Express newspaper – Ramnath Goenka.

Earlier on February 28, issuing an order in this regard, the authority stated, “In reference to the letter received from Industrial Development Section-04… the governing body has decided to change the name of Amaltash Marg to Ramnath Goenka Marg in Sector 10, Noida, in front of The Indian Express office, with immediate effect.”

Significance of Ramnath Goenka Marg:-

Ramnath Goenka Marg (earlier Amaltash Marg) is one of the busy roads that connects the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyway with the Sector 12/22 crossing. The stretch witnesses heavy vehicular traffic on weekdays. The road has residential colonies as well as commercial buildings. Several offices and institutions located on this road are – BSNL telephone exchange, Sector 20 Police Station, Noida Stadium crossing, Indian Oil petrol pump, Rajnigandha factory etc. The commuters mostly use this road while travelling to Delhi from Noida’s Sector 12/22. 

Other projects

In addition to this, the Chief Minister will also inaugurate several infrastructure projects in the Gautambuddha Nagar district. This includes – inauguration of Parthala flyover in Sector 121, Advent underpass in Sector 137, and Vedvan Park in Sector 78, and others. 

Traffic advisory

Ahead of the CM’s visit, the district administration has issued a traffic advisory for both Noida and Greater Noida area. As per the advisory, the vehicular movement on these specific routes will remain closed from 6 am in Noida and 11 am in Greater Noida area, until one hour after the conclusion of the event.

First published on: 25-06-2023 at 09:27 IST

