Trial run of India’s first underwater metro to take place in Kolkata soon – All details here

The trial run of India’s first underwater metro in Kolkata will take place soon. However, the exact schedule of the trial run is not yet known. The country’s first underwater ((subaqueous tunnel) metro rail network will connect Howrah station complex on the Western bank of the Hooghly river to Armenian Ghat on the Eastern bank.

On Sunday, this stretch of East-West Metro will witness the movement of rakes. Presently, the East-West Metro Corridor (Green Line) is in operation from Salt Lake Sector V to Sealdah stations over a stretch of 9.3 kms.

The stretch between Howrah Maidan to Esplanade, beneath the river is expected to be operational by later this year. It will provide an interchange point at Esplanade with the North-South corridor (Blue Line). Once commissioned, the Howrah Metro station will be one of the deepest Metro stations in the world, which is 30-m deep below the ground.

Stations on East-West Corridor:-

A total of 12 stations are on the route – Howrah Maidan, Howrah station complex, BBD Bagh (Mahakaran), Esplanade, Sealdah, Phoolbagan, Salt Lake stadium, Bengal Chemical, City Centre, Central Park, Karunamoyee, and Salt Lake Sector-V.

On Saturday, P Uday Kumar Reddy, General Manager, Kolkata Metro inspected Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V stretch of East-West Metro Corridor (Green Line). He inspected entry/exit points, platforms, Crew Lobby, Ticket Vending Machines, Station Signages etc.

He also interacted with station staff and instructed them to maintain the highest standard of cleanliness at this station. While interacting with the station staff, he urged them to take all possible measures to make this Corridor the most preferred Corridor for the commuters.

Kolkata Metro Route extension:

In the recent past, the Kolkata Metro is spreading its wings by leaps and bounds. A total of 14.23 km Metro route extension has taken place in the FY 2022-23. Since its inception in 1984, this is the highest ever route extension of Kolkata Metro.