This restored Bengaluru lake is grabbing attention, but for all the wrong reasons

Situated within the Bommanahalli zone, the Mangammana Palya lake is just a mere 500 meters from the bustling Bengaluru-Hosur highway. Responding to the calls of local residents to revive the deteriorating lake, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) embarked on a restoration project in 2017-18 and successfully restored the eight-acre water body.

Now enclosed by residential establishments, the lake has been transformed into a park that caters as a serene walking destination for nearby inhabitants.

A high-ranking BBMP official told The Indian Express that the lake had suffered years of neglect, leading to substantial silt accumulation. The authorities, he said, underwent the arduous task of desilting the entire lake while also constructing sewage diversion channels to prevent untreated sewage from directly entering the lake. Given the presence of neighboring industries, special measures were taken to prevent industrial waste from polluting the lake.

The official further elaborated that a protective embankment was constructed, and a pathway encircling the lake was established. The former Deputy Conservator of Forests at BBMP, Jagannath Rao, who led the lake restoration team, played a pivotal role in the remarkable restoration effort.

What do local residents have to say?

Sharing insights, Rakesh Kumar, a local resident, recounted that the lake remained largely unnoticed by the media—both during its dire state and its subsequent revival. Prior to restoration, the lake experienced fish die-offs and frothing due to untreated sewage inflow. Following persistent efforts from nearby residents, the authorities intervened, leading to the lake’s rejuvenation. However, the ongoing maintenance of the lake is lacking.

Another resident, Bhavana M, offered her perspective to IE and said that she had been living near the lake since 2010. She said that even though the lake was made accessible to the public, the boundary fencing was left incomplete, and there was a lack of a dedicated caretaker.

She further added that while the lake’s current condition is commendable, it remains relatively unknown to the broader public. She requested BBMP to consider installing benches for senior citizens along the lake’s periphery and enhancing the cleanliness of the water body. In addition, she also requested for regular maintenance of the walking trail.

Significantly, during a recent gathering of citizen collectives at a Brand Bengaluru meeting, concerns were raised with the BBMP. While substantial funds are allocated for the rejuvenation of lakes, the state of these water bodies tends to regress to their initial state within a few years, according to the collective’s observations, reported IE.