Thinking of making ‘viral’ Insta reel in Delhi Metro? Check this tweet first

Amid growing cases of people making Instagram ‘reels’ in Delhi Metro coaches, the DMRC on Friday took to Twitter to give a stern reminder to travellers. In its tweet, DMRC took the help of a nursery rhyme to send the message across.

The tweet comes after a series of controversial videos of Metro passengers went viral. Now, the DMRC plans to enhance security measures both at stations and inside trains. In response to incidents such as a couple kissing on the metro floor, the DMRC has tweeted such cautionary digital posters appealing to passengers in an unique manner to refrain from such acts..It operates a flying squad to ensure passenger safety and security on a daily basis.

In a separate incident, a college student was fined Rs 200 under Section 59 of The Delhi Metro Railway (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002, for causing a disturbance inside the metro premises. The student, identified through CCTV footage, was seen in a viral video where a group of boys prevented the train doors from closing by placing their feet in between. The DMRC officials have tracked down one of the individuals and are in the process of identifying another accomplice.

The corporation has requested increased police patrols at stations and on trains, and is implementing measures such as the presence of uniformed police personnel and plain-clothed DMRC staff. CCTV cameras will be installed in coaches and stations to monitor and deter objectionable activities, ensuring the safety and convenience of passengers, especially women.

The DMRC encourages prompt reporting of such incidents to metro staff or the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for appropriate action. The CISF and the Delhi Metro Rail Police are responsible for maintaining security and addressing untoward incidents within the metro system.

In other news regarding the DMRC

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has made significant progress in the construction of the Janakpuri West–RK Ashram Marg corridor of Phase 4. A 4 km stretch of viaduct, connecting Majlis Park and Bhalswa stations, has been completed, while work on the Haiderpur Badli section is nearing completion.

The DMRC is offering the completed viaduct to system contractors for track laying and traction work. The entire corridor is expected to be finished by 2026, and it forms part of the DMRC’s Phase 4 expansion, which includes the construction of 65 kilometers of new lines with 11 interchange stations.