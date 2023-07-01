Telangana govt unveils ambitious plans to expand Hyderabad Metro network to 250 kms – Expansion plan explained

At a gathering of realtors, Telangana Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao unveiled the government’s ambitious plans for the future development of Hyderabad. The Minister shared Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s vision of expanding the Metro network in Hyderabad to a whopping 250 kilometers.

Expansion plan explained

KTR highlighted several upcoming projects that will contribute to this expansion.

He mentioned the new Airport Express Metro, a 31-kilometer stretch connecting Shamshabad to Raidurg

Additionally, the phase 2 expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited from BHEL to Lakdi-ka-pul (26 kilometers) and Jubilee Bus Station to ECIL will add to the existing network of 71 kilometers

KTR asserted that the airport Metro would not only benefit air travellers but also open up the southwest corridor of Hyderabad

The withdrawal of GO-111, which previously restricted development in the catchment areas of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar lakes, has paved the way for construction activities in the region.

KTR also discussed other development initiatives, an IE report stated. He mentioned the upcoming Pharma City, located 30 kilometers south of the airport, which is expected to bring significant growth to the south and southeast regions of Hyderabad. He further highlighted the potential development of electronics and aerospace industries in Kongarakalan, Adibatla, and Ghatkesar, which will drive growth in the eastern parts of the city.

“In the northern and eastern sections, plans are underway for a medical devices park, an education city, a film city, and a sports city as part of the overall vision for Hyderabad,” the report quoted KTR as saying.

Going green

Furthermore, KTR revealed the government’s commitment to transitioning to cleaner and greener transportation. As a part of this effort, they aim to replace 3,800 buses operated by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, with the initial phase involving the replacement of 1,000 buses with electric ones.