Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0: How annual ‘Swachh Survekshan’ helps in building cleaner and greener cities

The Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) conducts an annual survey called ‘Swachh Survekshan’ to assess the overall implementation of sanitation and waste management in cities.

Additionally, cities undergo annual certifications for being Open Defecation Free (ODF) and Garbage Free Cities (GFC) through evaluations by third-party agencies. The progress of the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM-U) in States/Union Territories (UTs) is monitored through periodic reviews, and assessments conducted via video conferences, webinars, workshops, and dedicated SBM-U portals.

What does Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0 entail?

SBM-U 2.0, launched on October 1, 2021, is a five-year initiative aimed at achieving Garbage Free Status for all cities. The vision includes 100% source segregation, door-to-door waste collection, and scientific management of all waste fractions, ensuring safe disposal in scientific landfills.

The mission also focuses on preventing the discharge of untreated fecal sludge and used water into the environment. All used water, including sewerage, septage, grey water, and black water, should be safely contained, transported, treated, and maximally reused. An additional component called Used Water Management (UWM) has been introduced for cities with a population of less than one lakh. Moreover, the mission aims to remediate all legacy dumpsites and transform them into green zones.

Under SBM-U 2.0, financial assistance is provided to States/UTs for establishing various types of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) management plants such as Waste-to-Compost (WtC), Waste-to-Energy (WtE), Bio-methanation, Material Recovery Facilities (MRF), and remediation of legacy waste dumpsites, construction & demolition waste, etc.

Additionally, under the UWM component, financial support is given for setting up Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs)/ STP-cum-Fecal Sludge Treatment plants (FSTPs), laying Interception and Diversion (I&D) structures with pumping stations and pumping mains/gravity mains up to STP, and procuring adequate numbers of septic tank desludging equipment.

For the SBM-U 2.0 initiative, ₹15883 crores have been allocated as Additional Central Assistance (ACA) for UWM, and ₹10884.80 crores have been earmarked for the Solid Waste Management (SWM) component.

The Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Kaushal Kishore, provided this information in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.