Surat’s metro network is set for a major expansion, with a new link planned towards the city’s upcoming high-speed rail station. The connection will make it easier for commuters to travel between the city’s metro system and the upcoming Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor.

The Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) had proposed the plan in July 2026, including three new metro stations under the Surat Metro Phase 1 Extension. The proposed route will span 4.4 km and connect the metro network with the Surat HSR station.

Rs.356 cr tender floated for 3 new stations

The project has now moved into the next stage, with GMRC inviting bids for the construction of a 4.4-km elevated viaduct and three metro stations between Saroli Metro Station and the Surat HSR Metro Station under Corridor-II.

The construction package is estimated at Rs. 356 cr and also covers electrical and mechanical (E&M) works. Architectural, finishing and roofing works are not part of this package.

GMRC opened the tender on September 24, 2026, while bids can be submitted until November 7, 2026.

Surat Metro Project – All you need to know

The Surat Metro Rail Project is being developed across two corridors, with a combined network length of around 40.35 km. The project will have 38 stations and two depots at Dream City and Bhesan.

Corridor Route Length Total No. of Stations Line 1 Sarthana-Dream City 22 km 21 Stations Line 2 Bhesan – Saroli 18.7 km 18 Stations

The proposed extension comes under Corridor-II, which currently connects Bhesan and Saroli. The 4.4-km extension will take the metro further towards the Surat HSR station.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project – Route, length, stations

The upcoming Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor spans 508 km and will connect Mumbai with Ahmedabad, passing through Maharashtra, Gujarat and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The project has an estimated cost of around ₹1.08 lakh crore and will have 12 stations along the route. Of these, eight stations will be in Gujarat and four in Maharashtra.

The planned stations are Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

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What the new metro link means for commuters

The new metro link will provide commuters with a direct public transport connection towards the upcoming Surat HSR station. This could make travel between different parts of the city and the high-speed rail station more convenient.

For commuters using both metro and high-speed rail, the extension could make the overall journey easier by providing a smoother connection between the two networks. It will also offer another travel option as Surat’s public transport network expands.