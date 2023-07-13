scorecardresearch
Surat Metro phase I to start operations in December 2027 – Check route, distance and stations here

The city will have two corridors and a total of 38 stations – out of which 32 will be elevated and the remaining 6 will be underground.

Written by FE Online
pune metro (1)
Surat Metro will serve as a transit-oriented development project that will boost real estate growth in the city. (IANS)

Surat is set to become the second city in Gujarat with a Metro rail service. India’s textile and diamond hub will soon have its first metro system which will cover a distance of 41 kilimeters and link the city’s major financial and commercial hubs. 

Once completed, the Surat metro system will significantly improve the travel experience of daily commuters. 

Surat Metro will serve as a transit-oriented development project that will boost real estate growth in the city.

Surat Metro Inauguration date

According to multiple media reports, Phase 1 of the Surat metro project is likely to be completed by the end of 2027. It may be noted that the Centre gave the seal of approval for the Surat Metro four years back, in 2019. The Surat Metro project will be overseen by both the central and the state government, while the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) has been given the responsibility to manage the groundworks.

Earlier, the authorities directed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to develop the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Surat Metro in January 2016. But the report was later revised as per the central government’s latest 2017 Metro Policy. 

The construction for this phase of the Surat metro project began in January 2021. An investment of more than 12,000 crore will be needed to complete Phase 1 of the project.

Surat Metro route and stations 

Reportedly, the city will have two corridors and a total of 38 stations – out of which 32 will be elevated and the remaining 6 will be underground.

The first corridor (Red Line) of the Surat metro project will connect Sarthana to Dream City and spread across 21 km – 5 km elevated segment and a 6.5 km underground section. The Red line will have 20 stations in total. The second corridor (Green Line) will connect Bhestan with Saroli and will have a total of 18 stations, all of which will be elevated.

The metro passengers will be able to change the lines from the Majura Gate station. The metro trains in Surat will run at a maximum speed of 80 km/h. 

After the completion of the project, three-car trains with a capacity of 764 passengers will run on the Surat metro system. The maintenance depots for each corridor of the Surat metro will be established at Dream City and Bhesan.

Gujarat

First published on: 13-07-2023 at 10:29 IST

