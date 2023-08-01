Surat Diamond Bourse to consume 50% less energy than a typical green building – Know how?

It is a well-known fact that the real estate sector is one of the largest contributors to global emissions of greenhouse gases. Of these, office buildings contribute a larger contribution towards global warming. This is because the users in these buildings consume a tremendous amount of energy for air conditioning and lighting.

In this context, the Surat Diamond Bourse has offset these challenges by using latest and modern technologies. Due to its design and low-tech passive strategies, the Bourse will consume 50 percent less energy than a typical green building. The building has earned the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Platinum rating. Sonali Rastogi, the Founding Partner at Morphogenesis is the woman behind this world’s largest commercial building.

Self-shading blocks:

The self-shading blocks are oriented to cut out the heat and are spaced between 15 acres of landscaping that further keep the site cool.

Well ventilation:

Around 100 percent of the building’s community and 30 percent of the circulation spaces of the built-up area is naturally ventilated with passive cooling. The building flares out at both ends to funnel in prevailing winds through the Venturi effect.

However on non-windy days, staggered atria allow for the escape of hot air through stack effect and thereby foster a pleasant microclimate without mechanical cooling.

Installation of Radiant cooling:

The Surat Diamond Bourse also featured one of the largest installations of radiant cooling where 40% of the built-up volume is cooled by an energy-efficient system that uses chilled circulated water on the floors and ceilings.

Reducing dependence on artificial lighting:

The north-south orientation of the office blocks has a narrow depth of the floor plates, which ensures that more than 75 percent of internal spaces are daylit.

In this way, the Surat Diamond Bourse creates a vibrant and lively atmosphere for the workforce with ample natural light and easy access to green pockets.