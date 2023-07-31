scorecardresearch
Surat Diamond Bourse: A new infra marvel that has a city within a city – Know about its size, towers, amenities and significance

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
The building has a central axis that connects it horizontally and vertically across all levels.

With a built-up area of 7.1 million sq. foot, the Surat Diamond Bourse is the world’s largest commercial building surpassing the Pentagon. The bourse brings together 67,000 professionals under one roof.

A look into the details of this new Infra marvel of Surat city:-

Size of Surat Diamond Bourse:

The 15-storey Diamond Bourse occupies a 35.3-acre site. The building has a central axis that connects it horizontally and vertically across all levels. The Diamond Club sits as a monolithic insert on the site’s northwest, extending from the free-flowing walls of the axis and taking advantage of the frontage for maximum visibility.

Materials used in construction: 

For construction, locally sourced materials were incorporated. Lakha red granite and Gwalior white sandstone used in the construction have been procured from within a 300 km radius. The stone-working communities from the Deccan Plateau were employed at all stages of construction. 

Office towers in Surat Diamond Bourse:

The Bourse has nine office towers which diverge from the central axis. They are interspersed with shaded courtyards for rest and recreation that can remain in use year-round. The 15-storey office towers are oriented north-south, screening the harsh western sun and enabling 75 percent of the workspaces to be filled with diffused light throughout the day.

City within a city

The Bourse has independent and consolidated functioning for 4,717 offices ranging from 28 sq. mt to over 10,500 sq. mt. Thus, this makes a city within a city.

Amenities at Surat Diamond Bourse

There are various amenities which include – a sprawling 10,000 sq. mt food zone, a retail plaza, and over 8,000 sq. mt. of health and wellness, conference areas and banquet facilities. 

Significance of Surat Diamond Bourse

Gujarat’s Surat represents the world’s largest community of diamond workers as more than 90 percent diamond pieces are cut here. And thereby, the newly built bourse will prove to be beneficial for the workers as well as traders who commute to the city from long distances to conduct their business. The building brings this vast community together by uniting all activities of cutting, polishing and trading under one roof. 

Gujarat
infrastructure

First published on: 31-07-2023 at 06:35 IST

