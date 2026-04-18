The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has unveiled an ambitious infrastructure push aimed at easing chronic traffic congestion in South Mumbai. The plan centres on constructing two major bridges to improve connectivity between Byculla and Mazgaon—two of the city’s busiest and most bottlenecked areas, according to Indian Express.

The move comes in response to persistent traffic snarls during peak hours, which have long affected commuters travelling through these corridors. Officials say the twin-bridge project is designed to create a seamless and faster route, reducing dependency on congested junctions.

Twin bridges to transform connectivity

At the heart of the project is a 916-metre-long cable-stayed bridge in Byculla, which will replace the over-a-century-old Y bridge that has been declared structurally unfit. The new structure is being designed to handle higher traffic volumes, with six vehicular lanes and a modern, aesthetically enhanced build, including illumination features and a designated selfie point.

To further streamline connectivity, a second flyover—spanning approximately 848 metres—will extend from the existing JJ Flyover and link directly to the new bridge. This will create a continuous, high-speed corridor between Byculla and Mazgaon, bypassing congestion-prone junctions such as Richardson and Crudas junction and Saboo Siddik junction.

Travel time to drop significantly

Once operational, the corridor is expected to drastically cut travel time between CSMT (Fort) and Byculla to under 10 minutes. Currently, the same stretch can take anywhere between 30 to 45 minutes during peak traffic hours.

The project is being developed at an estimated cost of ₹1,841 crore. Of this, ₹280 crore has been allocated for the cable-stayed bridge, while ₹1,561 crore is earmarked for the connecting flyover. Officials noted that the relatively lower cost of the cable-stayed structure is due to its suspended design over railway tracks.

Construction timelines indicate that the Byculla bridge is already 78 per cent complete and is expected to open by November 2026. Meanwhile, work on the second flyover has commenced, with completion targeted for early 2028.

“The idea is to provide a seamless connectivity network in South Mumbai through these two bridges. Going forward, this lane serves as a continuous high-speed north-south stretch within the city. This is a future-ready project, and the decision to link these two bridges has been taken so that traffic congestion in the island city comes down drastically in the future,” Abhijit Bangar, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), told The Indian Express.