The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has invited bids to develop a 21,063-square-metre commercial space above the Sarai Kale Khan Namo Bharat station in Delhi, reported PTI.

The proposed project will follow an air-rights development model and could accommodate hotels, offices, co-working spaces, restaurants, retail outlets and other commercial establishments.

Under the model, the space above existing transport infrastructure is used for commercial development. The proposed complex will be integrated with the elevated station rather than developed as a standalone commercial property, the corporation said.

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Sarai Kale Khan station to emerge as major commercial hub

The Sarai Kale Khan station, which began operations in February, is among the busiest stations on the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor and serves as its originating point.

The station connects Central Delhi with Ghaziabad, Noida and Faridabad. It also offers interchange facilities with the Delhi Metro’s Pink Line, Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station and the Vir Haqiqat Rai Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT).

Its connectivity with major road networks, including the Ring Road, DND Flyway and Delhi-Meerut Expressway, is expected to add to the site’s commercial potential, NCRTC said.

The station is also planned to serve as the originating point for two proposed priority corridors under Phase I, namely Delhi-Gurugram-Behror and Delhi-Panipat-Karnal. These corridors are expected to bring additional passenger traffic to the transport hub.

Project to include green infrastructure features

The proposed development is expected to give commuters access to shopping, dining, business facilities and other everyday services within the station premises.

Its location near the Yamuna River corridor and visibility from major arterial roads are among the features highlighted by NCRTC. The corporation said the project would also incorporate environment-friendly measures, including renewable energy systems and rainwater harvesting, in line with Delhi’s Master Plan 2047.

The development is expected to create commercial opportunities around the transport hub while integrating business and passenger facilities within the station complex.