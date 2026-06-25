The Delhi government has approved a Rs 657 crore programme to repair and strengthen about 270 km of roads across the capital. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta framed the move as a major push to improve road quality and ease traffic congestion. The initiative targets key corridors across East, North and South Delhi and combines structural resurfacing with safety and drainage upgrades. Officials say the works will include cold milling of damaged surfaces, laying dense bituminous macadam and bituminous concrete layers, installation of road markings, signage, reflectors, safety barriers and kerb‑channel works to improve drainage and longevity.

The funding is allocated on a zone‑wise basis: Rs 147.08 crore for 58.29 km in the East Maintenance Zone, Rs 247.31 crore for 104.42 km in the North Zone and Rs 263.61 crore for 107.92 km in the South Zone. Gupta emphasised procedural and quality reforms to ensure value for money and faster delivery, directing officials to adopt a zone‑wise composite tendering model that replaces the conventional road‑wise tenders. The new approach is intended to attract reputed construction firms, enable deployment of advanced machinery, streamline project management and improve accountability during execution.

Transparency, monitoring and maintenance are central to the plan’s operational design. The chief minister ordered geo‑tagged photographs to be uploaded before, during and after works so citizens and administrators can track progress in real time. Each project will carry a five‑year defect liability period under which contractors must maintain the road; any pothole arising in that window must be repaired within 48 hours, CM Gupta said, signaling stricter post‑construction enforcement aimed at reducing repeat repairs and long‑term maintenance costs.

Works, technical specifications and monitoring

The project will involve cold milling of damaged road surfaces (removal of the damaged top layer of a paved surface without heat), followed by laying of dense bituminous macadam and bituminous concrete layers. Bitumen is a thick and sticky semi-solid form of petroleum used as a binding and waterproofing agent while constructing roads. Road markings, signage, reflectors, safety barriers and kerb‑channel works for drainage management will also be part of the scope, officials said.

To ensure accountability and quality, all projects will carry a five‑year defect liability period under which contractors will be responsible for maintenance. “Any pothole developing during this period will have to be repaired within 48 hours,” CM Rekha Gupta said, signalling a tighter enforcement of post‑construction upkeep.

Zone‑wise composite tendering for better delivery

A key procedural change is the introduction of zone‑wise composite tendering, replacing the conventional road‑wise tender model. The chief minister said the new system would encourage participation of reputed construction firms, facilitate deployment of advanced machinery and improve monitoring and accountability.

CM Gupta also stressed environmental safeguards and road safety. CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) standards for dust control will be strictly adhered to during works, and the project will strengthen road infrastructure to modern standards, she added. “This project would make the capital’s roads safer, more durable, and superior in quality,” the chief minister said.

Major stretches identified for repair

Officials listed major stretches earmarked for repair across the 3 zones:

East Delhi: Road Number 66 from Seelampur red light on GT Road to Gokalpuri red light; Outer Ring Road stretch from Chandgi Ram Akhara to Wazirabad; BBM Road; GT Road; Avtar Singh Marg.

North Delhi: Pankha Road (Bhagwan Mandir Marg); Satguru Ram Singh Marg; Lala Ganesh Das Khatri Marg; Major Sudesh Marg; Old Pankha Road.

South Delhi: SSN Marg; Mandi Road; Barapullah Elevated Road (Phase‑I); Nelson Mandela Marg; Pankha Road.

Expected benefits and timeline of Delhi’s road project

Officials say the resurfacing and structural strengthening will reduce vehicle wear, lower travel times by smoothing traffic flow on key corridors and reduce maintenance costs over the medium term owing to the five‑year liability and improved construction standards. The geo‑tagged photographic monitoring and composite tendering are intended to speed up execution and allow citizens and administrators to track progress.

Officials were directed to begin tendering under the zone‑wise composite model and to follow CAQM dust‑control norms during execution. The chief minister’s directive to post geo‑tagged images before, during and after work is expected to be enforced through the relevant civic departments for transparent oversight.