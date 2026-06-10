Ahmedabad’s metro commuters are set to get better airport connectivity as the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today approved a new metro corridor between Koteshwar Road and Ahmedabad Airport.

The new metro corridor has been approved at a cost of ₹2,169 crore and is part of Phase 2(A) of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project. The project is expected to be completed within four years.

Once completed, the new corridor will provide direct metro access to the airport and further expand the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar metro network, improving connectivity across key residential, commercial and transport hubs.

Ahmedabad Airport Metro Corridor: Length & Stations

The new metro corridor connecting Koteshwar Road and Ahmedabad Airport will span 6.032 km and include six stations. Of these, five stations will be elevated, while one station will be underground.

The stations along the Phase 2(A) corridor are: Ashram Road, Koteshwar, Prachin Mandir, Sabarmati River, Sardar Nagar, and Airport.

Direct Airport Connectivity to Sardar Patel Sports Enclave

The new metro corridor will provide a direct connection between Ahmedabad Airport and the Sardar Patel Sports Enclave, making travel faster and more convenient. This improved connectivity will benefit athletes, officials, and visitors by offering seamless access between the airport and the sports complex.

Reduction in Traffic Congestion

The metro extension is expected to reduce dependence on road transport and help ease traffic congestion across the city. With more commuters shifting to metro services, roads could witness smoother traffic flow, shorter travel times, and improved road safety.

Ahmedabad Metro network to reach nearly 78 km

Once the new corridor becomes operational, the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Metro network will expand to 77.63 km, making it one of the largest metro networks in western India.