Andhra Pradesh will soon get a major low‑carbon steel complex in the Rayalaseema region-with a total investment of Rs 16,350 crore. Construction work for the JSW Integrated Steel Plant was launched by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday, and commercial production is expected to commence by March 2028.

The two‑phase project will ultimately deliver 2 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of integrated steelmaking capacity. According to a government press release, it was “originally approved in 2019 and witnessed foundation ceremonies in 2019 and again in 2023”.

“The dream of the Rayalaseema people spanning two decades has come true today…While the previous government merely got by with foundation-laying ceremonies and deceived the people, we have started the works and are giving concrete shape to the Rayalaseema Steel Plant,” the CM wrote on X.

కడప జిల్లా జమ్మలమడుగు నియోజకవర్గంలో గౌరవ ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ నారా చంద్రబాబు నాయుడు నేడు పర్యటించారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా సున్నపురాళ్లపల్లిలో రాయలసీమ స్టీల్ ప్లాంట్ పనుల్ని ప్రారంభించారు. హెవీ సెక్షన్ మిల్ కాంక్రీట్ ఫ్లోరింగ్ కార్యక్రమంలో పాల్గొన్నారు. అనంతరం బహిరంగ సభలో ప్రసంగించారు. ఈ… pic.twitter.com/OnSvSZBaJn — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) July 3, 2026

Phase I to cost Rs 4,500 cr; total outlay pegged at Rs 16,350 cr

The Rayalaseema plant will be implemented in two stages. The first phase will create a 1‑mtpa integrated steel plant at an estimated cost of Rs 4,500 crore. The second phase will add a further 1 mtpa and requires an additional investment of up to Rs 11,850 crore, taking the total project outlay to Rs 16,350 crore. JSW Steel said the phased approach will allow the company to progressively scale output while incorporating energy‑efficiency measures and low‑carbon inputs in plant design and operations.

Political victory as Rayalaseema’s long‑standing promise fulfilled: CM Naidu

The inauguration of works for Rayalaseema Steel Plant in Sunnapurallapalli marks a symbolic and practical victory for the current government, which frames the project as the culmination of a two‑decade-long aspiration of residents. Construction has been delayed for nearly two decades amid political deadlocks, regulatory hurdles and repeated relocation of the project site. Successive state governments had repeatedly laid the foundation story for the project without making much progress to break ground on the multi-billion-rupee initiative.

Positioning the steel plant alongside other major investments such as the Visakha and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel facilities, the government argues this project will accelerate Kadapa’s development and create thousands of jobs for local youth. The simultaneous laying of foundations for the Neo Energy Solar Captive Power Project and JSW Industrial Park reinforces the narrative that the administration is converting promises into projects to transform Andhra Pradesh into a “steel state.”

CM Naidu posted on X and said, “The dream of the Rayalaseema people spanning two decades has come true today. The resolve of the people’s government to utilize Seema’s mineral wealth for Seema’s development has been realized by inaugurating the works of the ‘JSW Rayalaseema Steel Plant’ in Sunnapurallapalli. In connection with this, we have also laid the foundation stones for the ‘Neo Energy Solar Captive Power Project’ and for the ‘JSW Industrial Park’ in Vizianagaram district. While the previous government merely got by with foundation-laying ceremonies and deceived the people… we have started the works and are giving concrete shape to the Rayalaseema Steel Plant. Construction works for the plant, targeting production by 2028, will commence from today.”

“With the arrival of the steel plant, not only will Kadapa district develop rapidly, but thousands of youth will also secure jobs. From the Visakha Steel Plant and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Plant on one side… to the JSW Rayalaseema Steel Plant on this side, we are transforming Andhra Pradesh into a steel state,” he added.

Technology choice, sustainability focus in Andhra Pradesh

The Rayalaseema facility will be built around electric arc furnace (EAF) technology, a route that relies principally on recycled steel scrap and high‑grade direct reduced iron (DRI), rather than traditional blast furnace‑based ironmaking. JSW said the design prioritises energy efficiency, higher use of renewable power and lower carbon intensity, aligning the project with the company’s broader decarbonisation roadmap.

EAFs consume significantly less coal than blast furnaces and, when paired with renewable electricity and recycled inputs, can cut carbon emissions per tonne of steel substantially. JSW’s choice of EAF technology signals a strategic pivot to next‑generation steelmaking processes intended to lower the sector’s environmental footprint while meeting rising domestic demand.

Strategic rationale, capacity ambitions and regional benefits from Rayalaseema project

The Rayalaseema investment forms part of JSW Steel’s wider capacity expansion drive. In May, the company announced plans to double steelmaking capacity to about 80 mtpa by 2031 through a mix of brownfield expansion and joint ventures, aiming to place itself among the world’s largest steel producers. The Andhra Pradesh plant will contribute to that target while strengthening JSW’s presence in southern India.

“The commencement of the Rayalaseema Steel Project reflects JSW’s confidence in Andhra Pradesh’s long‑term industrial and economic potential,” Sajjan Jindal, chairman and managing director of JSW Group, said. “We are proud to partner in this journey and contribute towards building globally competitive industrial capabilities in the region.”

The project is strategically located to leverage planned road, rail, power and water infrastructure, which the company said will support efficient logistics and long‑term industrial development. The firm anticipates the greenfield investment will catalyse ancillary industries, increase logistics activity and spur broader economic growth in the Rayalaseema region.

Officials at the project’s launch stressed the potential employment and supply‑chain benefits. The commencement ceremony was attended by Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, senior state government officials, and JSW leadership including Jindal, underscoring the state’s role in facilitating large‑scale industrial investment.

Rs 3,200-cr plant laid groundwork for steelmaking push

The Rayalaseema project announcement arrives a little over three months after Tata Steel commissioned its first EAF at Ludhiana, Punjab — a 0.75 mtpa plant built at an investment of roughly Rs 3,200 crore. That earlier investment, along with JSW’s new project, reflects growing industry interest in EAF and DRI‑based routes as companies balance capacity growth with decarbonisation goals.

Rayalaseema project is a strategic fit for India’s broader manufacturing and infrastructure expansion. “The project aligns with our long‑term strategy of building future‑ready manufacturing assets while supporting regional industrial development,” he said. “We believe the project will play an important role in strengthening domestic steelmaking capabilities and supporting the region’s growth ambitions.”

JSW described the Rayalaseema complex as a future‑ready manufacturing asset emphasising operational efficiency and resource optimisation. The plant will produce structural steel products that the company expects will be in strong demand from urbanisation and infrastructure projects across Andhra Pradesh and the wider Indian market.

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By combining EAF technology with recycled inputs, high‑grade DRI and increased renewable power penetration, JSW aims to reduce the carbon intensity of steel produced at Rayalaseema. Such design choices form part of the company’s long‑term sustainability strategy to meet both domestic demand and evolving regulatory and market expectations for lower‑emission steel.

With ground‑breaking complete, the project will proceed through construction and commissioning phases. JSW did not provide an exact timeline for full completion of both phases, but its staged investment plan signals progressive scaling of capacity as supporting infrastructure and market conditions evolve.

The Rs 16,350 crore Rayalaseema investment represents one of the most significant industrial commitments in the region. As India accelerates infrastructure and manufacturing projects, the plant is poised to strengthen local industrial ecosystems while contributing lower‑carbon steel to the domestic market.