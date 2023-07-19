Relief for Bengaluru Metro commuters! BMRCL to begin trials on two new metro sections by next month

To enhance the travel experience of daily commuters, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is all set to begin trials on two new metro lines next month. Namma Metro on Tuesday (July 18) began testing the 33 kV cables and the 750V DC third rail along the viaduct in the Purple Line sections.

This development is one of several preliminary steps towards completing the 2.1-kilometer KR Pura-Whitefield and 1.9-kilometer Kengeri-Challaghatta lines by August end.

BMRCL confirmed that both lines – Byappanahalli-KR Pura (2.1km) and Kengeri-Challaghatta (2 km), will be operational by the end of next month.

The development of these two linesline will not just ensure easy travel for passengers but also help in reducing traffic congestion in the city.

While explaining the next steps, the Chief Public Relations Officer of BMRCL, B L Yashavanth Chavan, said test-charging was the first step in checking all electrical systems and this will be followed by static and dynamic tests. Chavan added that the next step involves conducting service trials, which refers to running trains on the track as they are during commercial operations.

After this, the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) is scheduled to inspect both lines before they can be opened to the public. Both lines will be ready for commercial operations after CMRS inspection is completed.

Moreover, Bengaluru Metro is formulating and completing the necessary documents and paperwork for inspection by the CMRS for both sections.

According to multiple media reports, the Managing Director of BMRCL, Anjum Parwez informed that the trial runs on both sections will commence simultaneously on August 22, 2023.

Parwez also stated that a test run will take place on August 15 before the trial run, adding that the aim of this run is to ensure there are no structural issues during the trial run. This run will check the schedule of dimensions (distance between the track’s centre and nearest structure) on both sections where a team would be carrying the frame of the metro on a trolley, Parwez explained.

All about two new sections of Bengaluru Metro’s Purple Line

Currently, Bengaluru Metro Purple Line’s 39.4 km long stretch is operational which connects Whitefield (Kadugodi) to the KR Pura section and Byaphanahalli to Kengeri.

The Byappanahalli-KR Pura line is a crucial link in the Purple Line as it will connect the missing section that has caused inconvenience for daily commuters to locations like Mahadevapura, ITPB, and Kadugodi.

The Kengeri-Challaghatta line is a new line that will connect the Kengeri Railway Station with the Challaghatta Industrial Area.

The new sections will also connect the IT hub of Whitefield with the rest of the city. This development will provide a much-needed alternative to the congested roads.