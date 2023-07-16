Relief for Bengaluru Metro commuters! BMRCL to begin trial runs on two separate routes from THIS date

In a major relief to Bengaluru commuters, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director Anjum Parwez has told Moneycontrol that the trials on the Byappanahalli-KR Pura and Kengeri-Challaghatta metro sections will start parallelly on August 22 this year. The report said the metro line from Whitefield to Challaghatta will be operational by the end of the next month. Parwez said that BMRCL plans to inaugurate both sections by August end, which would complete the commissioning of the entire East-West corridor (Purple Line).

Trial runs

Parwez said that starting August 15, the BMRCL will begin test runs and operate a trolley which would be carrying the frame of a metro train to check the schedule of dimensions on both sections in order to ensure that there are no structural issues during train operations. This will be followed by trail runs with one six-coach train on both the Byappanahalli-KR Pura and Kengeri-Challaghatta metro sections from August 22.

A load test of the Open Web Girder (OWG) will also be conducted. The OWG was launched above the track of the Indian Railways at Benniganahalli earlier. A six-coach train with sandbags, in order to simulate full passenger capacity, will be stationed at the OWG for the whole night to ensure structural stability.

The BMRCL is in the process of getting the documents ready for the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) to inspect the sections. “Once we receive approval from the CMRS, we will be able to commence commercial services,” Parwez said.

The Byappanahalli-Whitefield metro section’s completion was delayed due to multiple reasons earlier. It was initially planned for December 2020.

BIEC-Nagasandra section

As per Parwez, the BIEC-Nagasandra section, an extension of the Green Line (Nagasandra to Silk Institute) is expected to be completed by November 2023.