Mumbai is set to get a massive new urban green space as Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani on Friday announced the development of the Coastal Road Gardens, a 130-acre project envisioned as a large public green zone aimed at promoting environmental sustainability, recreation and community wellbeing.

Speaking at Reliance Industries’ 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Ambani said the project is being designed with the support of an international team of experts and is intended to become a landmark public space for the city.

“Last year, I shared with you a dream taking shape along Mumbai’s coastline – the Coastal Road Gardens. We now have a world-class team of landscape architects, ecologists, planners, and engineers who are working on the master plan design, one that brings global expertise while remaining uniquely and authentically Mumbai in spirit.”

Over 60,000 Trees Planned Across 130 Acres

The project has already entered the implementation stage, with groundwork underway and thousands of trees already planted at the site.

Stating that initial work has already commenced and 15,000 trees are already on site, Ambani said, “In a city that never stops, the gardens will serve as a pocket of stillness, peace, and serenity; an invitation to heal and soak in fresh air. Spread across 130 acres, these Gardens will be home to more than 60,000 trees, shaping a vast new green lung for Mumbai.”

The proposed development is expected to significantly expand green cover along Mumbai’s coastline while creating a dedicated public space for residents to engage with nature in the middle of a densely populated urban environment.

Sports, Culture and Recreation Facilities Planned

According to Ambani, the Coastal Road Gardens will combine ecological conservation with public recreation and community infrastructure.

The project will include shaded walking and cycling tracks, open parks, public fitness zones, children’s play areas and dedicated spaces for cultural activities. Plans also include a tree museum and sports facilities catering to cricket, football, tennis, kabaddi, basketball, padel, pickleball and several other activities.

Highlighting the long-term vision behind the initiative, Ambani described the project as an investment in Mumbai’s future and a tribute to the city’s identity.

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Stating that the Coastal Road Gardens will be a tribute to the spirit of Mumbai, Nita Ambani said the facility is an investment for the long-term health of our city. “Every great city has an iconic garden by which it is known. What Central Park is to New York, Hyde Park to London, and the Botanic Gardens to Singapore, we hope the Coastal Road Gardens will be to Mumbai,” she said.