Ravishing response to Kochi Water Metro, as Sunday witnesses over 10,000 footfalls

The newly inaugurated Kochi Water Metro has registered a footfall of more than 10,000 commuters on Sunday. This is the first water metro service in Kerala as well as in the country. Long queues have been observed at various stations of the Kochi Metro.

The people across all ages were seen crowded at High Court station, and thereby it experienced huge rush throughout the day. Witnessing the massive crowd, the authorities have deployed additional staff from Kochi Metro besides the Water Metro employees to handle the situation.

Also Read Delhi Metro’s Sarojini Nagar Metro station remodelled for passenger convenience



On Saturday, it ferried more than 8,415 passengers. The tourists mostly used the Metro along the Vypin-High Court scenic route. At present, a total of nine boats are in service out of which five are being used in between Vypin and High Court route. On the first day of its commercial service on April 27, the Kochi Water Metro recorded a ridership of 6,559 passengers.

A total of two routes are in operation now – (a) High Court to Vypin terminal, and (b) Vyttila to Kakkanad route.

The Vyttila to Kakkanad route is being operated only during the peak hours. For the convenience of passengers, the metro authorities have also announced the timetable.

Water Metro service from Vyttila:-

Morning departure timing –

08:00 AM

09:30 AM

11:00 AM

Evening Departure timing:-

03:30 PM

05:00 PM

06:30 PM

Water Metro service from Kakkanad:-

Also Read Good news for Mumbaikars! Now THESE people can travel in Mumbai metro with 25 per cent discount



Morning departure timing –

08:40 AM

10:10 AM

11:40 AM

Evening Departure timing:-

04:10 PM

05:40 PM

07:10 PM

This ambitious water metro service was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 25, 2023. The project built at a cost of Rs 1,136.83 crore, will connect 10 islands using 78 electric boats and 38 terminals, once fully operational.