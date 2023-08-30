scorecardresearch
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Delhi Metro to operate 106 extra train trips across corridors today – Know the timings of first and last train

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
It has also taken several measures to cater to the extra rush of commuters on Wednesday – deployment of additional personnel at stations, opening of additional ticket counters etc.

Good news for Delhiites! The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has planned to operate more than 100 extra train trips across its corridors today. The move aims at facilitating passengers on the festival of Raksha Bandhan. In a statement, the DMRC said, “Delhi Metro will be running around 106 extra train trips on its corridor on August 30, 2023.”

The DMRC will also induct additional standby trains into service to clear the rush, if required. It has also taken several measures to cater to the extra rush of commuters on Wednesday – deployment of additional personnel at stations, opening of additional ticket counters etc. It will also deploy Guards and Customer Facilitation Agents (CFA) at major Metro stations to help and guide commuters on the day.

Timings of Metro Trains on Raksha Bandhan day:- 

Speaking to FinancialExpress.com, a senior DMRC official said, “The first and the last train will run as per the scheduled timing.”

  • Red Line:- The first train departs Shaheed Sthal station at 05:30 hrs while last train timing is 23:00 hrs. First train from Dilshad Garden and Rithala departs at 05:30 hrs and 05:25 hrs respectively while last train timings are 23:17 hrs and 23:00 hrs respectively.
  • Yellow Line:- The first train commences its journey from Samaypur Badli and Millenium City Centre Gurugram at 05:50 hrs and 05:45 hrs respectively while last train timing is 23:00 hrs.
  • Blue Line:- The first train from Dwarka Sector-21 towards Noida Electronic City and Vaishali are 06:12 hrs and 06:00 hrs respectively and the last train timings are 22:32 hrs and 22:50 hrs. The first and last train journey from Noida Electronic City and Vaishali towards Dwarka Sector-21 commences at 05:45 hrs and 06:00 hrs respectively and ends at 23:00 hrs. 

In addition, the first train on Green Line, Violet Line, Pink Line, Magenta line and Grey Line commences from 05:40 hrs (onwards). 

First published on: 30-08-2023 at 08:04 IST

