Pune’s long-pending High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) project has received fresh momentum months after uncertainty surrounded its future. Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol announced that instructions have been issued to immediately start the tender process for the ambitious urban transport project. According to Mohol, the aim is to speed up the project’s next phase so that construction can commence at the earliest, while enhancing connectivity and helping ease traffic congestion across the city.

In a post on X, Mohol said that the tender process has been fast-tracked after detailed discussions with municipal officials. He further added that the administration has been directed to complete the tender process quickly and start actual work as soon as possible.

According to Mohol, the project was conceived and has been strongly backed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Why was the HCMTR project delayed?

The latest announcement comes months after the project’s future appeared uncertain. According to a report by The Indian Express, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) informed the Supreme Court last year that the HCMTR project had been “abandoned” during the proceedings related to development in the ecologically sensitive Vetal Tekdi area.

The report suggested that around 2 km of the proposed 35-km corridor overlapped with the proposed Balbharati Road passing through the Law College area, which raised environmental concerns. The environmental activists have urged the civic body to remove the HCMTR from Pune’s Development Plan after the PMC’s submission before the apex court.

The HCMTR was originally planned under the 1987 Development Plan and was notified again in the 2007 Development Plan. In June 2024, the Maharashtra government approved a revised alignment, permitting the project to move ahead with modifications.

HCMTR Project: Boost to connectivity

As proposed, the HCMTR is planned to be around 36-km long and 24-metre-wide circular route connecting Pune’s east-west and north-south corridors. As per the announcements, the project aims to enhance connectivity between major parts of the city while supporting future transport planning.

The plan as shared by Mahol shows that the proposed corridor will pass through several important junctions. The planned routes are-Airport Junction, Tadi Gutta Junction, B G Shirke Road Junction, Viman Nagar Junction, Kedamagar Junction, Vaiduwadi Junction, Dandekar Bridge, Dias Plot Junction, Viman Nagar Junction, Nilayam Junction, Gultekdi Junction, Lullanagar Junction, SPPU Junction, Paud Phata Junction, Ganga Dham Corner, Maruti Mandir Junction, Dandekar Bridge, Wanowrie Mitra Mandal Junction, Old Passport Office Junction, Ambdekar Junction, Wakfield Junction, Bopodi, 500 Junction, Wanowire Mitra Mandal Junction (Karve Road), Visrantwadi Junction and JW Marriot Hotel Junction.

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Key features of HCMTR Project

According to project details shared by Mumbai First, a non-profit think tank:



Length: approximately 36 km.

Width:24 metres

Configuration: Circular corridors interlinking the city’s east-west and north-south regions.

Design speed: 50 kmph for the main carriageway and 25 kmph on ramps.

Total lanes:6

Traffic movement: Designed to facilitate continuous and uninterrupted movement of through traffic while enhancing connectivity across Pune.

HCMTR to ease traffic congestion

As per project details, the proposed HCMTR aims to enhance Pune’s transport network and accommodate future travel demand.

The projects objectives include

1. Improving the public transportation system.

2. Reducing congestion on existing roads.

3. Providing continuous and uninterrupted movement of traffic.

4. Saving travel time and reducing vehicle operating costs.

5. Reducing environmental and social impacts, including pollution levels.

Tender process set to start soon

According to Mohol, officials have been directed to commence the tender process without delay and expedite administrative procedures so that actual construction work can start as early as possible.

As per the official announcement, the administration has been ordered to accelerate the tender process and preparation for construction. This project has been described as an important step towards reducing traffic congestion in Pune.

How could the project benefit commuters?

As per the official update, the HCMTR is expected to provide a new direction to Pune’s future transport planning through an integrated circular mobility corridor interlinking the eastern, western, southern and northern parts of the city.

If implemented as per plan, the circular route is likely to enhance connectivity between key transport corridors and junctions. It will also help in reducing traffic pressure on the busy roads. This project also intends to support Pune’s long-term urban mobility planning.

What happens next?

Sharing the latest update on the project on X, Mohol stated, “The tender process for the ambitious HCMTR (High Capacity Mass Transit Route) in Pune has been expedited with directions to commence it immediately, giving momentum to this initiative.”

He further added, “We are undoubtedly committed to completing this project as soon as possible—a project that will give a new direction to Pune’s future transportation system, and is crucial for building a planned, dynamic city.”