Pune Metro Update: Two new stretches to open for public soon – Check route, stations and more

The Pune Metro is likely to extend the connectivity on two stretches – Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic and Civil Court to Phugewadi – by July end. According to an announcement by the Maharashtra Metro Railway Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro), two more stretches of the Pune Metro are likely to be ready for passengers by the end of this month.

The Commissioner of Metro Railway Security (CMRS) is likely to give a final certificate in the second week of July. As per multiple media reports, a total of three inspections have been conducted by the CMRS officials and the final visit is scheduled for this week.

Once CMRS hands over the final certificate to Maha-Metro, the metro corporation will inform the state government which will take the final decision to start passenger services on the two stretches.

It may be noted that the Maha-Metro plans to start passenger service in September on this stretch. As the Civil Court and Shivajinagar underground stations are ready, the Maha-Metro is planning to commission the underground stretch from Shivajinagar to Swargate.

There has been a delay in the completion of this project. Earlier, the guardian minister Chandrakant Patil, during a review meeting in April, set a deadline for Maha-Metro to complete all works by April-end. However, now all work is expected to be completed by December-end.

About Pune Metro

Notably, the Pune Metro project was initially conceptualised in 2009, however, the groundwork for the project was laid in December 2016 officially.

The Pune Metro network has already been serving commuters across 10 operational stations since its inauguration. The exciting services operate at five Purple Line stations and five Aqua Line stations. The metro service operates between Garware College to Vanaz and Phugewadi to Pimpri Chinchwad stations.