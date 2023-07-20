Pune Metro Update: All three metro lines will now be in a single building at THIS station – Details here

The Pune Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (PUMTA) plans to consolidate all three metro lines into a single building at the Civil Court station. The authority has taken this decision with the backing of both Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha Metro).

PMRDA as well as Maha Metro has offered to cover the additional cost for this arrangement. The three lines of Pune Metro which will converge at this station are – PCMC to Swargate, Vanaz to Ramwadi and Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar.

At the Civil Court Station, the PCMC to Swargate lines station is underground, while the Vanaz to Ramwadi lines station is elevated.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “The PCMC to Swargate, Vanaz to Ramwadi and Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar- all three metro lines are interchanging at Civil Court Station. The PCMC to Swargate line station is underground. The Vanaz to Ramwadi line station is elevated at Civil Court Station. But the station from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar station was 150 metres away from these stations. By considering that, it has been decided that the station of the PMRDA route will be shifted in the same building.”

Kumar said that the additional cost to shift the station will be Rs 3 crore and both Maha-Metro and PMRDA will save Rs 1.5 crore each for it. “With this, commuters will not have to walk as the three lines will be in the same building,” Kumar added.

All about Pune Metro’s Civil Court station

The Civil Court station is also the largest station in the Pune Metro network. This station of the Pune Metro spans 11.17 acres and features various access and exit locations. The Civil Court station is also India’s deepest underground station and is built at 33.1 metre (108.59 feet) in depth.

Pune Metro route – Purple, Aqua and Metropolitan Line

(Credits: Pune Metro)

Pune Metro Purple Line: The Purple Line of the Pune Metro connecting PCMC in the North to Swargate in the South stretches 17.4 km with 14 stations – PCMC, Sant Tukaram, Bhosari (Nashik Phata), Kasarwadi, Phugewadi, Dapodi, Bopodi, Khadki, Range Hill, Shivaji Nagar, Civil Court, Budhwar Peth, Mandai and Swargate.

Pune Metro Aqua Line: The Aqua Line of Pune Metro connects Vanaz in the West to Ramwadi in the East. The line is fully elevated, stretching across 15.7 km with 16 stations – Vanaz, Anand Nagar, Ideal Nagar, Nal Stop, Garware College, Deccan Gymkhana, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan, PMC, Civil Court, Mangalwar Peth, Pune Railway Station, Ruby Hall Clinic, Bund Garden, Yerwada, Kalyani Nagar and Ramwadi.

Pune Metro Metropolitan Line: Covering a 23.3 km-long stretch, the third corridor, the Metropolitan Line, is currently under construction and will have 23 stations – Megapolis Circle, Dohler, Infosys Phase II, Wipro Technologies, Pall India, Shivaji Chowk (Hinjawadi), Hinjawadi, Wakad Chowk, Balewadi Stadium, NICMAR, Ramnagar, Laxmi Nagar, Balewadi Phata, Baner Gaon, Baner, Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Sakal Nagar, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Reserve Bank of India, Agriculture College, Shivaji Nagar and Civil Court.