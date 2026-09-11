Pune Metro passengers planning to travel during Ganeshotsav 2026 will have more time to use Metro services, with operating hours being extended during the festival. Trains will run until 2 am for eight consecutive days, whereas a 41-hour continuous Metro service has been planned around Anant Chaturdashi.

Sharing the special Ganeshotsav timetable on its official X handle, Pune Metro Rail stated that the extended services are being introduced for the convenience of devotees travelling for Ganpati darshan.

Encouraging passengers to plan their journey ahead, Pune Metro mentioned, “Plan your Bappa Darshan according to this timetable.” It also urged devotees to make greater use of Metro services while travelling during the festival.

Pune Metro timings from September 14 to 16

As per the official timetable, Pune Metro will follow its regular operating hours from September 14 to September 16. Services will be available from 6 am to 11 pm on all three days. Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 14.

Pune Metro to run till 2 am for eight days

Metro operating hours will be extended from September 17 to September 24, giving passengers late-night connectivity for eight consecutive days. During this period, services will commence at 6 am and continue until 2 am. The timetable also marks September 18 as Gauri Pujan.

Here is the date-wise schedule announced by Pune Metro:

Date Day Metro timings September 14 Monday – Ganesh Chaturthi 6 am to 11 pm September 15 Tuesday 6 am to 11 pm September 16 Wednesday 6 am to 11 pm September 17 Thursday 6 am to 2 am September 18 Friday – Gauri Pujan 6 am to 2 am September 19 Saturday 6 am to 2 am September 20 Sunday 6 am to 2 am September 21 Monday 6 am to 2 am September 22 Tuesday 6 am to 2 am September 23 Wednesday 6 am to 2 am September 24 Thursday 6 am to 2 am

Anant Chaturdasi: Metro to operate continuously for 41 hours

Pune Metro has announced a separate service arrangement for Anant Chaturdarshi.

Metro services will run continuously from 6 am on September 25 until 11 pm on September 26, 2026. This will provide passengers with 41 hours of uninterrupted Metro service during the concluding phase of the festival.

The extended schedule means passengers travelling for Ganpati darshan and other festival-related journeys will have Metro connectivity throughout the night during this period.

When will regular Pune Metro timings resume?

The special Ganeshotsav arrangements will conclude on September 26. From Sunday, September 27, Pune Metro services will resume to their regular timetable, as per the official schedule.

Pune Metro has asked devotees to plan their Ganpati darshan according to the special timings. In its X post, it also encouraged passengers to use the Metro while travelling for the festivities, terming it as an “eco-friendly journey.”