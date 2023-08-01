Pune Metro new lines launched: Everything you need to know about extended lines, routes, fares and more – Details inside

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (August 1) inaugurated the new extended routes of Pune Metro – Phugewadi station to Civil Court station and Garware College station to Ruby Hall-Clinic station.

PM Modi is on a day visit to Maharashtra’s Pune today where he signaled the start of Metro service on the two completed corridors of Pune Metro Phase-I. These two lines of Pune Metro were partially made operational in March 2022 and the project has become fully operational today.

The launch of these extended lines of Pune Metro aims to reduce traffic congestion, pollution, road accidents, travel time and travel costs.

Pune Metro new lines route

The two new lines inaugurated by PM Modi today are – Phugewadi station to Civil Court station and Garware College station to Ruby Hall-Clinic station. The new sections will connect essential places of Pune city like Pune Municipal Corporation office, Shivaji Nagar, Civil Court, Pune RTO and Pune Railway Station.

The stretch between Garware College and Ruby Clinic is 4.7 km and has a total of seven stations – Garware College, Deccan Gymkhana, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan, Pune Municipal Corporation(PMC), Civil Court, Mangalwar Peth, Pune Railway Station and Ruby Hall Clinic. The stretch between Pimpri Chinchwad to Shivajinagar Court line is 6.9 km and has four new stations -Phugewadi, Dapodi, Bopodi, Shivaji Nagar and Civil Court.

The new lines of the Pune Metro also include one of the deepest metro stations in the country, Civil Court metro station, which is constructed at a depth of 33.1 m.

Pune Metro schedule

You can check the Pune Metro timetable at https://www.punemetrorail.org/time-table#lg=1&slide=1

Pune Metro ticket fare

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has announced the new pricing structure for Pune Metro which ensures that ticket rates for all Pune Metro stations will fall within the range of Rs 10 to Rs 35. This step was taken to make the metro services more accessible to a broader segment of the population.

As per the new structure, the fare for traveling from Civil Court Metro Station to Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Metro Station will be Rs 20, while for a journey between Vanaz Metro Station and Ruby Hall Metro Station, the ticket price will be Rs 25.

Moreover, the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) is also going to provide a 30 per cent concession on ticket fare for students and those using the Pune Metro services on the weekend. The move of Maha-Metro comes to encourage metro usage by daily commuters.