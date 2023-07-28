scorecardresearch
Pune Metro makes commuting affordable for students! Offers 30% discount on ticket fare – All details here

Maha-Metro announces 30% concession for students and weekend travelers.

Written by FE Online
pune metro
The move of Maha-Metro comes to encourage metro usage by the daily commuters. (File Photo)

Good news for metro travellers! The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has announced 30 per cent concession on ticket fare for students and those using the Pune Metro services on the weekend. The move of Maha-Metro comes to encourage metro usage by daily commuters. 

While speaking about the initiative, Maha-Metro director (operation & maintenance), Vinod Agrawal said, “This initiative aims to make metro travel more accessible and affordable for students, promoting convenient and sustainable transportation options.”

Pune Metro is also going to introduce passenger services at two Pune Metro stretches – Garware to Ruby Hall Clinic and Phugewadi to Civil Court soon. 

PM Modi to open Pune Metro service on two sections on Aug 1

The Maha-Metro is all set to launch these two sections after getting the safety compliance certificates from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS). 

According to multiple media reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be gracing the inauguration of these newly built stretches. Earlier, PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of Pune Metro on December 23, 2018. 

All you need to know about Pune Metro

Once operational, these stretches will connect vital points within the city with the smooth operation of 13 metro trains, with two spares. The Pune Metro service will run at regular intervals of 30 minutes in the early hours (from 7 am to 10 pm daily), and in 15 minutes during peak hours. 

Furthermore, in order to ensure convenient commutes for passengers, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal (PMPML) will offer feeder services to and from adjacent areas of metro stations.

The Pune Metro officials had assured that they will ensure uninterrupted mobile connectivity for commuters across all underground stations. 

First published on: 28-07-2023 at 10:08 IST

