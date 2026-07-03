Pune Metro Line 3 is all set to commence commercial operations with the commissioning of a state-of-the-art 750-volt DC third-rail electrification system, a technology that is expected to improve the reliability and efficiency of metro services while also decluttering the cityscape. The 23.203-km Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar corridor is nearing completion and commuters might get access to the first operational stretch later this month, subject to statutory approvals.

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has said that the first phase of Metro Line 3 is likely to be opened for commercial operations by July 15, subject to clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS). The first 13.3 km (8.3 miles) stretch from Maan-Hinjawadi to Baner (Ramnagar) will be opened to the public first, covering 12 stations, and the remaining section up to Shivajinagar is expected to be commissioned by December 2026.

Key Facts about Pune Metro Line 3

Route: Shivajinagar to Maan-Hinjawadi

Length: 23.203 km (all elevated)

Stations: 23

Project cost: Rs 8,313 crore

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Pune will be the first to get a metro line operating on 750-volt DC third-rail electrification system, making it one of the few Indian metro networks to run on this system, ANI reported.

Why is the third-rail electrification system important?

Unlike conventional metro systems which take power from overhead wires, Metro Line 3 will get power through an additional conductor rail installed next to the tracks. The power supply will be through collector shoes on the underside of the trains, eliminating the need for overhead masts and cables.

As per ANI, the third rail technology is already in use on parts of the Kolkata Metro, Bengaluru‘s Namma Metro and several newer metro systems due to its compact design, operational efficiency and lower visual impact.

The technology comes with a number of advantages, including:

• Enhanced operational reliability with reduced risk of power related outages.

• Less maintenance than conventional overhead electrification.

• Improved urban skyline due to the absence of overhead wires and masts.

• More appropriate for heavy-duty use in an urban environment.

These improvements should mean smoother journeys for commuters, with shorter waiting times and more reliable metro services.

High-frequency operation with advanced signaling

In addition, Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC), an advanced digital signalling system, will be employed on Metro Line 3.

CBTC communicates in real time with trains and trackside equipment, determining the exact location, speed and movement of every train. This allows trains to run more frequently and with a high level of safety, helping the corridor support higher passenger capacity and future automation.

Designed to decongest Pune’s IT corridor

The Metro Line 3 will tackle the rising traffic congestion in Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, Hinjawadi and surrounding areas and will facilitate sustainable urban development, PMRDA said. The fully elevated corridor will be 23.203 km long with 23 stations connecting Hinjawadi and Shivajinagar.

PMRDA said the project is the first metro project in India to be implemented under the Metro Rail Policy, 2017 of the Central Government through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) framework.

The project, costing Rs 8,313 crore, is being executed by Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited, a special purpose vehicle which is a joint venture between TRIL Urban Transport Private Limited and Siemens Project Ventures GmbH.

According to PMRDA, the metro has been planned to provide an air-conditioned, safe and faster mode of transport, while reducing travel time, fuel consumption, travel costs, road congestion, noise and air pollution. The project shall also help in future investments and economic growth in Pune Metropolitan Region, the authority said.

Trial runs are over and a phased rollout is planned

The Pune Metro Line 3 has completed end-to-end trial runs on the entire elevated corridor and is in the final stage of preparations before commercial operations, pending statutory approvals.

Travel time between Hinjawadi and Shivajinagar will be around 45 minutes as against the current time of around 1.5 hours once the whole corridor is operational, reducing the commute time by over 50 per cent.

The rest of the stretch from Baner (Ramnagar) to Shivajinagar is likely to be operational in December 2026 after the first phase so that it can be integrated with the Maha Metro network.