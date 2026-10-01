Commuters in Pune’s western areas are set to get a new metro connection as Pune Metro Line 3 moves closer to opening.

The corridor will connect Hinjawadi with central Pune, covering key locations such as Wakad, Balewadi, Baner and Shivajinagar.

More stations on the 23-km route have now received safety clearance, bringing the line closer to passenger services. The remaining technical work is expected to be completed in the coming days, after which the corridor can move towards commissioning.

5 more stations receive CMRS approval

The 23-km Pune Metro Line 3 corridor has received approval from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) for five more stations. The route has a total of 23 stations.

The remaining technical requirements are expected to be completed within the next 10 to 12 days. After this, the corridor will be prepared for commissioning and the start of metro services for passengers.

Earlier in July, the first phase between Maan and R.K. Laxman Museum in Balewadi had received CMRS safety clearance. The 12-station section had already gone through inspections and trial runs before receiving the safety approval.

Pune Metro Line 3 route: Which areas will the 23 stations cover?

Pune Metro Line 3 will run for 23.203 km between Maan and Civil Court, covering several key areas on the city’s western side. The elevated corridor will pass through Hinjawadi, Wakad, Balewadi, Baner and Shivajinagar, connecting major residential and employment areas along the way.

The corridor will have 23 stations, giving commuters access to locations across the route.

The stations are Maan, PMR-2, PMR-3, PMR-4, PMR-5, PMR-6, Hinjawadi, PMR-8, Wakad Chowk, Balewadi Stadium, PMR-11, Ram Nagar, Balewadi Phata, Baner Gaon, Baner, Krushi Anusandhan, Yashada, Savitribai Phule Pune University, R.B.I., Agriculture College, Shivajinagar and Civil Court.

Line 3 to make daily travel easier for commuters

For people travelling across western Pune, Line 3 will add another public transport option for their daily trips. It can be useful for commuters heading to work, colleges and other parts of the city.

The metro will also make it easier to travel between areas such as Hinjawadi, Wakad, Balewadi, Baner and Shivajinagar. This could be helpful for people who currently depend on buses, cars or two-wheelers for these journeys.

Pune’s busy roads may get some relief

The metro could also help take some vehicles off Pune’s roads, particularly during busy hours. Commuters who shift from cars and two-wheelers to the metro could reduce traffic on some of the city’s crowded stretches.

This may bring some relief on roads around the western side of Pune, where traffic is often linked to daily work travel. It could also make road journeys easier for those who continue to use their cars, bikes or buses.

Rs.426 cr project for last-mile connectivity

PMRDA has also taken up a ₹426-crore project to improve last-mile connectivity to IT parks in the area. The project is aimed at making it easier for commuters to travel between the metro corridor and nearby IT hubs.

PMRDA and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) will share the project cost equally, with each contributing 50%. The last-mile link is expected to improve access to the major employment areas connected to the metro corridor.