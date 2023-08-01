Pune Metro launch today! Maha-Metro expecting daily ridership of over 1 lakh on extended routes – Details inside

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) is expecting a daily ridership of more than one lakh commuters after the inauguration of two new Pune Metro lines – Phugewadi to Civil Court and Ruby Hall to Garware College – by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

PM Modi will launch the extended passenger service on the Phugewadi to Civil Court and Ruby Hall to Garware College routes. Earlier last year, the Pune metro opened to commuters on the Vanaz to Garware College and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Phugewadi routes.

The Director (Operation) of Maha-Metro, Atul Gadgil, in a conversation with Hindustan Times informed that the new stretches will connect Pune (Pune Municipal Corporation) and PCMC by metro network and will allow more commuters to travel seamlessly. Gadgil also added that this extended network of Pune Metro will help in increasing the ridership.

“So, we are expecting more than one lakh commuters travelling on the metro after starting extended routes from Vanaz to Ramwadi and Swargate to PCMC,” Gadhil said.

In order to ensure that daily commuters reach the metro stations conveniently, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) will provide feeder services to metro stations.

Additionally, the interchange facility at Civil Court Metro Station will allow passengers to conveniently switch between routes, making it possible to travel from PCMC to Vanaz or PCMC to Ruby Hall with ease.

All you need to know about Pune Metro’s new lines

According to the statement, the extended routes will connect prominent parts of the city such as PMC office, Pune RTO, Shivajinagar, Civil Court, and Pune Railway Station. The two new routes have 11 stations, out of which two are underground – Shivajinagar metro station & Civil Court metro station.

The new lines will be beneficial for thousands of daily passengers including students travelling to Wadia College campus, travellers commuting to Pune Railway Station and residents visiting the Pune RTO, District Court and PMC office.

Metro fares range from Rs 10 to Rs 35

Maha-Metro has also announced a 30% discount on fares for students and weekend commuters, while metro card holders are eligible for a 10% discount.

With the new extensions, travellers can conveniently travel from PCMC to Civil Court and Vanaz to Ruby Hall for just Rs 10-35. It will take 40 minutes to travel from PCMC to Vanaz and the fare will be Rs 35 while the fare from PCMC to Ruby Hall will be Rs 30. The passengers will be able to book tickets for the Pune Metro using cash, credit/debit cards, or digital wallets through the Metro app. Tickets will also be available at ticket windows, ticket vending machines and even on WhatsApp.