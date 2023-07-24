Pragati Maidan’s ITPO complex in magnificent new avatar! Bigger than Sydney Opera House, India’s latest infra marvel awaits G20 meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the redeveloped ITPO complex, also known as the Pragati Maidan complex, on July 26. This revamped complex, sprawling across approximately 123 acres, is set to host the G20 leaders’ meeting in September, making it a significant global venue.

Pragati Maidan is an iconic exhibition and convention complex located in New Delhi, India. It has long been considered a significant venue for hosting large-scale events, trade fairs, conferences, and exhibitions. The complex has played a crucial role in promoting industrial growth, trade, and cultural exchange in India. The ITPO is India’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination.

IECC complex amongst top 10 exhibition centres worldwide

In terms of the covered space available for events, the modern IECC complex here ranks among the top 10 exhibition and convention centers worldwide, competing with renowned names like the Hannover Exhibition Centre in Germany and the National Exhibition and Convention Centre (NECC) in Shanghai.

Convention Centre larger than Australia’s Sydney Opera House

The impressive infrastructure and grand seating capacity of 7,000 at Level-3 of the Convention Centre further reinforce India’s ability to organize world-class events on a large scale. In fact, this seating capacity even surpasses that of the iconic Sydney Opera House in Australia.

The IECC is well-equipped to host mega conferences, international summits, and cultural extravaganzas, establishing itself as a venue of global significance.

The exhibition halls within the complex offer seven innovative spaces, providing a perfect platform for exhibitors and companies to showcase their products, innovations, and ideas, thus fostering business growth and networking opportunities.

Magnificent amphitheater and parking space

Additionally, there is a magnificent amphitheater with a seating capacity of 3,000 individuals, making it an ideal setting for captivating performances, cultural shows, and entertainment events.

Considering the convenience of visitors, the IECC offers over 5,500 vehicle parking spaces and easy access through signal-free roads, ensuring a hassle-free experience for those attending events at the venue.