Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Kolkata today, March 14, where he is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects worth about Rs 18,680 crore.

A large part of these projects focuses on improving road infrastructure. The Prime Minister will launch and start work on multiple National Highway projects covering more than 420 kilometres, with an investment of nearly Rs 16,990 crore, according to an official statement.

What are the projects being inaugurated today?

Among the projects being inaugurated are sections of NH-19 in West Bengal and Jharkhand, as well as NH-114 in West Bengal. These highway upgrades are expected to make roads safer, reduce travel time, ease traffic congestion and pollution, and improve connectivity between regions. Officials say the projects could also help promote tourism and support economic growth.

Kharagpur–Moregram economic corridor

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for several new highway projects. One of the major ones is five packages of the 231-kilometre four-lane Kharagpur–Moregram economic corridor section on NH-116A. This corridor is part of the larger route connecting Kharagpur and Siliguri and will pass through districts such as Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, Hooghly, Purba Bardhaman, Birbhum and Murshidabad.

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Once completed, the direct Kharagpur-Moregram route is expected to shorten the travel distance by around 120 kilometres and reduce travel time by about seven to eight hours.

Dubrajpur bypass and new bridges

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for a 5.6-kilometre four-lane bypass at Dubrajpur on NH-14. The bypass is expected to ease traffic congestion in the crowded parts of the town and cut travel time by nearly one hour.

In addition, the Prime Minister will start work on new four-lane bridges over the Kangshabati and Shilabati rivers on the same highway.

Port and shipping projects

Apart from road projects, the visit will also see the launch of several port and shipping initiatives. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the mechanisation project at Berth No. 2 of the Haldia Dock Complex, which is expected to make cargo handling faster, more efficient and environmentally friendly. He will also inaugurate a rejuvenation project at the Khidderpore Docks.

Railway projects and new train service

In the railway sector, PM Modi will flag off the Purulia–Anand Vihar Terminal Express, improving rail connectivity between West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and New Delhi. He will also inaugurate six redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate two railway projects to the nation. These include a 16-kilometre third rail line between Belda and Dantan, and the Automatic Block Signalling system between Kalaikunda and Kanimohuli. These upgrades are expected to improve train safety, reduce congestion and help trains run more on time, making travel easier for passengers.

Officials say these projects reflect the government’s continued focus on strengthening infrastructure and improving connectivity in eastern India, especially in West Bengal.

BJP rally ahead of West Bengal elections

During his visit, Narendra Modi will also address a political rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party. People from different districts of the state have started arriving in Kolkata to attend the event.

The rally is also seen as the start of the BJP’s political campaign ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal. A few days ago, the Election Commission of India had held meetings in Kolkata to review preparations for the elections.