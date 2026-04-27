Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to visit Uttar Pradesh on 28 and 29 April, during which he will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone, and dedicate multiple development projects worth ₹6,350 crore, which are aimed at boosting infrastructure, healthcare, tourism, and public services across the state. Check out some of the major projects below:

PM Modi to flag off two Amrit Bharat Express Trains

On 28 April, PM Modi will flag off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains, the Banaras–Pune Amrit Bharat Express and the Ayodhya–Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express, from Uttar Pradesh. These trains will improve connectivity between Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

Key Projects to be inaugurated by PM Modi

Ganga Expressway

On 29 April, PM Modi will inaugurate the 594-km-long Ganga Expressway, which was built at a cost of around ₹36,230 crore. It is a major infrastructure project aimed at boosting connectivity and regional development.

Rail Over Bridges at Kazzakpura and Kadipur

PM Modi will open the critical Rail Over Bridges (ROBs) at Kazzakpura and Kadipur on 28 April. These Rail Over Bridges will enhance traffic movement.

Multiple development and welfare projects in Uttar Pradesh

PM Modi will also inaugurate several development projects in different parts of Uttar Pradesh. These projects focus on improving water supply, healthcare, tourism, sports, and clean energy.

Key Projects:

Redevelopment of Chandrawati Ghat

Tourism development at Sarangnath Temple near Sarnath

Beautification of Sant Ravidas Park (Nagwa)

1 MW solar power plant at Bhelupur Water Treatment Plant

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for over 112 projects worth ₹5,300 Crore

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for more than 112 development projects worth around ₹5,300 crore in Varanasi. Some of the important projects include:

500-bed super-specialty hospital: This will be a major health care facility with advanced medical facilities. It will help people in Varanasi and nearby areas get better and faster treatment for serious illnesses.

Market complexes and office buildings: New shopping areas and government offices will be built in in Bhojuveer and Sigra to improve business activities and make city services more organized.