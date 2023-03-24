scorecardresearch
PM Modi to undertake Namma Metro ride on March 25! Bengaluru metro station names changed ahead of inauguration, Check full list here!

The decision of changing names was taken so that commuters can identify the stations with local names, said Metro officials.

Written by Express Infra
PM Modi, Bangalore Metro, Namma Metro, Modi in Bengaluru, Narendra Modi, Metro, Infrastructure
The new stretch will start for commercial use on Sunday, March 26. (Representational Image)

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) changed the names of six of the 12 stations ahead of the inauguration of the Bengaluru Metro line from KR Puram to Whitefield by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The decision of changing names was taken so that commuters can identify the stations with local names, said Metro officials, reported IE.

The new stretch will start for commercial use on Sunday, March 26. On March 21, the new boards at the stations were constituted. 

Here is the list of stations whose names have been changed:

  • KK Puram station has now been changed to Krishnarajapura
  • Whitefield station named as Whitefield (Kadugodi)
  • Mahadevapura rechristened as Singayyappanapalya
  • Hoodi Junction renamed as Hoodi
  • Channasandra now to be called as Hopefarm Channasandra
  • Kadugodi changed to Kadugodi Tree Park

Request to change the names of stations

Underlining the popular demand from residents, the has changed the names of stations which will help people identify the stations with ease, said a BMRCL official and added that, “The new name of KK Puram station is now Krishnarajapura. In the government record the name of the area is Krishnarajapura.”  Residents of Mahadevapura and Kannada organizations requested BMRCL to change the names of the stations in January this year. 

PM Modi to undertake Metro ride

PM Modi on Saturday will inaugurate the 13.71-KM stretch of the new Namma Metro line at Whitefield (Kadugodi, which has been built under Phase 2 of the project, reported IE. 

Visiting poll-bound Karnataka, PM Modi will have a ride in the Metro. According to the report, five trains will be operational on the stretch in a gap of 10 minutes. 

First published on: 24-03-2023 at 14:07 IST

