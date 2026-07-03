Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan and Gujarat on July 4 to launch a series of infrastructure, aviation, energy and semiconductor projects. The Rajasthan leg will include projects worth around Rs 1.06 lakh crore, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

PM Modi will visit Rajasthan and Gujarat on Saturday, with the launch of the modified UDAN scheme in Jodhpur and the inauguration of a semiconductor assembly and testing facility in Sanand among the key events on his schedule.

According to an official statement, the modified UDAN scheme has been allocated Rs 28,840 crore over the next 10 years. The scheme aims to strengthen regional air connectivity by developing 100 aerodromes from existing unserved airstrips and building 200 helipads.

Modified UDAN scheme in Jodhpur

The prime minister is scheduled to begin the Rajasthan leg of his visit from Jodhpur, where he will inaugurate the new terminal building of Jodhpur Airport and launch the modified UDAN scheme.

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The new terminal has been built at a cost of Rs 480 crore. Spread over more than 23,000 square metres, it is designed to handle up to 20 lakh passengers annually. The terminal includes modern passenger facilities and sustainability features aimed at securing a 5-Star GRIHA rating.

Under the modified UDAN scheme, more than Rs 12,000 crore has been earmarked for developing 100 aerodromes. The Centre has also provided for operations and maintenance support for regional airports and continued viability gap funding for airlines.

The scheme also includes the development of 200 helipads, with a focus on improving connectivity in remote and difficult terrain.

Rs 1.06 lakh crore projects in Rajasthan

Following the Jodhpur event, Modi is scheduled to travel to Balotra, where he will dedicate, inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth around Rs 1.06 lakh crore.

The key project is India’s first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex at Pachpadra in Balotra. Developed as a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and the Rajasthan government, the 9 MMTPA complex has been built at an investment of over Rs 79,450 crore.

The refinery has a petrochemical production capacity of 2.4 MMTPA. The project is expected to strengthen India’s energy security, support petrochemical self-sufficiency and drive industrial activity in western Rajasthan.

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The inauguration comes months after the earlier launch plan was postponed following a fire at the refinery complex in April. The incident had led to the postponement of the prime minister’s scheduled dedication ceremony.

Modi is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone for Phase II of the Jaipur Metro Rail Project, estimated to cost over Rs 13,000 crore. The proposed 41-km north-south corridor will connect Prahladpura with Todi Mod through 36 stations.

Other projects include rail doubling works in Churu, the four-laning of a section of the Jodhpur Ring Road, solar energy projects in Bikaner and power transmission systems linked to the Rajasthan Renewable Energy Zone.

Sanand semiconductor facility

In Gujarat, PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the CG Semi Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test facility in Sanand.

The facility is one of the first four projects approved under the India Semiconductor Mission and has been developed at an investment of over Rs 7,500 crore. Once fully ramped up, it is expected to have an annual production capacity of up to 5 billion semiconductor chips.

The facility will serve sectors such as automotive, industrial, telecommunications, 5G and Internet of Things. It will offer services including wafer sorting, assembly, testing, package design, failure analysis and product characterisation.

The government has positioned the facility as a step towards strengthening India’s role in the global semiconductor value chain, particularly as demand for chips rises due to artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and connected devices.