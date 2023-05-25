PM Modi to inaugurate new Parliament Building: Key details of this infra marvel

The much-awaited new Parliament building is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, 2023 (Sunday). The building is a part of the redevelopment of the Central Vista project.

The foundation stone for this infra marvel was laid by PM Modi on December 10, 2020. Previously, it was targeted to complete the project by October 2022. However, due to various reasons, it was delayed.

The new Parliament building will have a built-up area of about 65,000 square metres. A look at the details of this new power corridor –

Composition: The new Parliament building will be composed of Lok sabha, Rajya Sabha, Central Hall Joint Session, Central Lounge, Constitutional Hall, and the offices. Design of new Parliament building: The new Parliament building is triangular in shape. This ensures optimum utilisation of space. The building will have a lifespan of more than 150 years. Cost and tender details of new Parliament building: The construction of new Parliament building has been awarded to Tata Projects in September 2020 at an estimated cost of Rs 862 crore. However, the cost of the projects increased more than Rs 1000 crore. Details of construction materials in the new Parliament building: To date, a total of 26045 metric tonnes of steel, 63807 metric tonnes of Cement, and 9,689 cubic metres of fly ash have been used in the construction of the new Parliament building.

Why does the requirement for a new Parliament building arise?

The requirement for new Parliament building arises due to following reasons – Seating space, poor infrastructure, safety concerns, and inadequate workspace.