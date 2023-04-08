PM Modi to inaugurate infrastructure projects including flagging off Vande Bharat Express train in Telangana, Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate several infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 11,000 crore in Telangana and Tamil Nadu today. He will introduce the country’s 12th and 13th Vande Bharat Express train during his visit to the southern states. The trains will ply on Secunderabad-Tirupati and Chennai-Coimbatore routes.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate several railway and other infrastructure-related projects including – laying of foundation stone for redevelopment of Secunderabad railway station, flagging off of Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS), dedication of doubling of Secunderabad–Mahabubnagar rail line project, new integrated terminal building of Chennai airport etc.

Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express:-

This is going to be the second Vande Bharat Express for Telangana in a short span of three months. The train will reduce the travel time between the two cities by almost three and half hours and will be particularly beneficial for pilgrims as the train will conclude its journey at Tirupati.

Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express:-

This blue and white colour train will operate between Chennai and Coimbatore. The Prime Minister will inaugurate this new-age train from a function at MGR Chennai Central Railway Station. This new ultra modern train will run at an average speed of 80.31 kmph.

Redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station:-

During his visit to Telangana, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Secunderabad railway station. The railway station will be modernised at a cost of Rs 720 crores. The station will undergo a massive makeover with world-class amenities and aesthetically designed iconic station building.

MMTS services:-

PM Modi will also flag-off 13 new MMTS services in the suburban section of Hyderabad-Secunderabad twin city region. The MMTS service will be a cost effective, safe, and comfortable travel facility for the daily commuters, students, office goers, etc.

Secunderabad–Mahabubnagar rail line project:-

The Prime Minister will dedicate the doubling and electrification of Secunderabad–Mahabubnagar rail line project. The 85.24 kms has been completed at a cost of around Rs 1,410 crores. The project will provide seamless connectivity and assist in enhancing the average speed of trains. The project will also aid in the socio-economic development of people in the region.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of 6-lane access controlled highway of Akkalkot-Kurnool section of NH-150C, widening to 2 lane/4 lane with paved shoulders of Mahabubnagar-Chincholi section of NH-167N, widening to 2-lane with paved shoulders of Kalwakurthy-Kollapur section of NH-167K, etc.

Chennai airport:-

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the state-of-the-art integrated terminal building at the Chennai airport. The move will enhance the passenger traffic to 35 million per year. The new integrated terminal is spread across 2.20 lakh sq metres and would cater to the growing air traffic in Tamil Nadu. The terminal is also a reflection of the government’s commitment towards providing high-quality infrastructure to travellers.