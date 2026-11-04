Bengaluru’s metro network is set to cross the 100-km mark with the upcoming inauguration of the Pink Line.

The new section is expected to improve metro connectivity in south Bengaluru, linking several residential and key locations along the corridor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pink Line on November 13 and travel from Tavarekere to IIM-Bilekahalli station to launch the services. The development was announced by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya in a post on X.

It’s official! A historic milestone for Bengaluru! 🩷 Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate Namma Metro’s Pink Line on November 13. He will travel from Tavarekere to IIMB-Bilekahalli Station and launch the services. Advertisement With this, Bengaluru Metro will cross the 100 km milestone, reaching 103.6 km and becoming India’s second-largest Metro network after Delhi! In 2014, Bengaluru had just 7 km of operational Metro. Today, that network has grown nearly 15-fold, with over 96 km added since 2014. Prime Minister Modi has consistently prioritised Bengaluru’s infrastructure and connectivity, making this remarkable transformation possible. This is another major step towards easing traffic congestion, improving quality of life and building a Bengaluru where public transport comes first. A big day for Bengaluru. Many more milestones ahead! @narendramodi @PMOIndia #NammaMetro #PinkLine #Bengaluru #PublicTransportFirst — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) November 3, 2026

With the addition of the new stretch, Bengaluru Metro’s operational network will expand to 103.6 km, making it the second-largest metro network in India after Delhi.

Bengaluru Metro Pink Line: 7.5-km stretch and six stations

The first section to open will span 7.5 km between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere, with six stations: Kalena Agrahara, Hulimavu, IIM-B, JP Nagar 4th Phase, Jayadeva Hospital and Tavarekere, The Indian Express reported.

The stretch has received the required safety clearance, paving the way for the commencement of passenger services.

The new section will improve metro access to residential neighbourhoods and key locations in south Bengaluru, making daily travel easier for residents and office-goers travelling along the corridor.

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Full Pink Line to connect south Bengaluru with Nagawara

The 7.5-km elevated stretch is part of the 21.25-km Pink Line, which will connect Kalena Agrahara in south Bengaluru with Nagawara in the north. As per The Indian Express report, the entire corridor will have 18 stations, comprising a 7.5-km elevated section and a 13.76-km underground section.

The line will connect several important locations, including MG Road, Pottery Town, IIM Bangalore, JP Nagar 4th Phase and Hulimavu. Once the entire corridor becomes operational, it will provide a north-south metro connection across several parts of the city.

Jayadeva Hospital to serve as Pink-Yellow Line interchange

One of the key features of the Pink Line will be its interchange with the Yellow Line at Jayadeva Hospital station. This will allow commuters to switch between the two corridors for onward journeys.

The Yellow Line connects RV Road (Ragigudda) with Bommasandra, passing through important locations such as Electronic City.

The interchange will make it easier for commuters travelling from south Bengaluru to access the Yellow Line and reach employment hubs and other areas along the corridor.

Bengaluru Metro network to reach 103.6 km

In his post on X, Tejasvi Surya highlighted the expansion of Bengaluru’s metro network over the past decade. He said the city had just 7 km of operational metro network in 2014, which has now grown to 103.6 km.

With more than 96 km added since 2014, the upcoming Pink Line inauguration will mark another milestone in the city’s urban transport infrastructure.

The new stretch is also expected to help reduce dependence on road transport, particularly for people travelling through busy areas of south Bengaluru.

With the full Pink Line becoming operational in the future, the city will gain another important metro corridor connecting its southern and northern neighbourhoods.