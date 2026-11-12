Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bengaluru Metro’s Pink Line, flag off the Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express and dedicate several railway projects during his visit to Karnataka on November 13. The projects form part of a development package worth over Rs 15,600 crore covering urban mobility, railway infrastructure, renewable energy and other sectors.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate four redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and dedicate two major railway infrastructure projects aimed at improving passenger and freight movement in Karnataka.

At around 12.45 pm, PM Modi will flag off the Bengaluru Metro Pink Line stretch from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere and undertake a metro ride from Tavarekere to IIM Bangalore Metro station. Later, at around 1.15 pm, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects in Bengaluru.

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PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru Metro Pink Line, flag off Vande Bharat Express

The Bengaluru Metro Pink Line section between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere has been developed at an investment of around Rs 3,470 crore. The new stretch is expected to improve connectivity across Bengaluru, reduce commuting time and provide additional capacity to the city’s public transport network.

The Prime Minister will also flag off the Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express, establishing faster rail connectivity between Bengaluru, coastal Karnataka and Goa.

The train will connect several important destinations, including Hassan, Sakleshpur, Mangaluru, Udupi, Murdeshwar, Gokarna and Karwar, before reaching Madgaon. The service is expected to improve passenger connectivity and provide a boost to tourism along the route.

The inauguration programme will also cover four redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. These are Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Sakleshpur and Subrahmanya Road.

The upgraded stations will have improved passenger facilities and infrastructure. They are also being developed as local activity centres to support commercial activity and tourism.

PM Modi to dedicate railway doubling, electrification projects in Karnataka

Among the major railway infrastructure projects scheduled for inauguration is the 45-km Bagalkot-Wandal railway line doubling section. It forms part of the 284-km Gadag-Hotgi Doubling Project.

The additional railway line is expected to improve the movement of passenger and freight trains, facilitate local trade and strengthen coal transportation to the Kudgi NTPC power plant.

PM Modi will also dedicate the electrification of the 55-km Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat railway section. The stretch passes through challenging terrain in the Western Ghats and its electrification marks an important step in improving railway operations along the route.

With the completion of this section, the entire Bengaluru-Mangaluru railway route will be fully electrified, enabling more efficient train operations and reducing dependence on diesel-powered locomotives.

Apart from railway and metro projects, the Prime Minister will inaugurate two major renewable energy transmission projects in Karnataka. These include the transmission scheme for integrating renewable energy zones in Koppal-II and Gadag-II, developed at a cost of around Rs 4,450 crore, and the solar energy transmission scheme in Bidar, involving an investment of around Rs 1,370 crore.

He will also lay the foundation stone for two transmission projects covering renewable energy zones in Davanagere, Chitradurga and Ballari.

The Prime Minister’s Karnataka visit will also include the inauguration of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram in Bengaluru and the COSMOS-Mysuru Planetarium in Mysuru.

On November 14, Modi will travel to Gujarat, where he is scheduled to offer prayers at the Ambaji temple in Banaskantha at around noon. The temple is among the 51 revered Shakti Peethas.