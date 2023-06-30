scorecardresearch
PM Modi surprises Delhi Metro commuters, boards ride to attend Delhi University centenary celebrations – All details here

The Prime Minister took the metro from Lok Kalyan Marg metro station and de-boarded at Vishwavidyalaya metro station.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
Updated:
During the journey, the PM also interacted with the commuters and clicked pictures with them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning boarded the Delhi Metro to attend the centenary celebrations at the Delhi University. The Prime Minister took the metro from Lok Kalyan Marg metro station and de-boarded at Vishwavidyalaya metro station. During the journey, the PM also interacted with the commuters and clicked pictures with them.

PM Modi at Delhi University

The Prime Minister will participate in the valedictory Ceremony of centenary celebrations of Delhi University today at Multipurpose Hall of Delhi University Sports Complex. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Laying foundation stone of DU buildings

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Delhi University Computer Centre and the building of the Faculty of Technology, and of the Academic Block. These buildings will be built in the North Campus of the University. He will also release a set of coffee table books.

Stations between Lok Kalyan Marg and Vishwavidyalaya metro :-

The Lok Kalyan Marg is an underground station of Yellow Line of Delhi Metro. A total of 10 metro stations are located in between Lok Kalyan Marg and Vishwavidyalaya metro stations. These are – Udyog Bhawan, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Chawri Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Civil Lines, and Vidhan Sabha metro stations. It took 24 minutes to cover the journey between two stations.

Delhi Metro’s recent achievement

Known as lifeline of the Delhiites, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has recently raised the operational speed of the Metro trains on the 23-km long Airport Express Line (AEL) from 100 kmph to 110 kmph. The Airport Express Line connects New Delhi to Dwarka Sec-21 metro stations via Airport.

Now, the passengers will be able to reach Airport in just around 16 minutes. The move has brought the Airport much closer to the Rajiv Chowk which is accessible within 15 minutes now.

First published on: 30-06-2023 at 11:43 IST

