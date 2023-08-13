PM Modi lays foundation stone of development projects in Madhya Pradesh; Know all about Kota-Bina rail route & Saint Ravidas Memorial which costs over Rs 100 cr!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a series of significant development projects on Saturday in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh. The PM laid the foundation stone for the Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas Memorial, a monumental structure with an estimated cost exceeding Rs 100 crores. Additionally, two substantial road projects, amounting to a combined value surpassing Rs 1580 crores, were launched. Furthermore, a noteworthy achievement was the dedication of the doubled Kota-Bina rail route, a transformative initiative executed at a substantial cost of over Rs 2475 crores.

During his address to the assembled audience, the Prime Minister eloquently expressed that the land of Sagar was currently a manifestation of harmony, evident through the convergence of revered saints, the blessings bestowed by Saint Ravidas, and the diverse populace congregated for the event. As a representative of Varanasi in the Parliament, the PM shared his numerous visits to the birthplace of Saint Ravidas and took a moment to pay homage to the saint from the heart of Madhya Pradesh, Sagar.

Saint Ravidas Memorial: Cost and Construction

The Memorial will be constructed in an area of more than 11.25 acres and at a cost of more than Rs 100 crores. It will have an impressive art museum and gallery to showcase the life, philosophy, and teachings of Saint Ravidas. It will also have facilities for devotees visiting the memorial like Bhakt Niwas, Bhojanalay etc.

Also Read PM Modi lays foundation stone for redevelopment of over 500 railway stations across India! Know all about modern design and amenities here

The Prime Minister emphasized that the Memorial would epitomize both grandeur and spirituality, intricately intertwined with the teachings of Saint Ravidas. He divulged that the memorial was a testament to the essence of ‘Samrasta’ (social harmony), incorporating soil from over 20,000 villages and water from 300 rivers. He underscored the significance of the ‘Samrast Bhoj’, where families from Madhya Pradesh contributed grains, and highlighted the conclusion of five Yatras on this auspicious day in Sagar, signifying the commencement of a new chapter in social harmony.

Doubling of Kota-Bina rail route

The doubling project of Kota-Bina rail route has been constructed with an approximate investment exceeding Rs 2475 crores. It passes through the regions of Kota and Baran in Rajasthan, as well as Guna, Ashoknagar, and Sagar Districts in Madhya Pradesh. This supplementary rail line serves to augment capacity, thereby enhancing overall mobility and facilitating an amelioration in train velocities along this pathway.

Inauguration of road projects

The Prime Minister inaugurated the commencement of two road initiatives, collectively valued at over Rs 1580 crores. These encompass a significant four-lane road undertaking that interlinks Morikori, Vidisha, and Hinotiya, alongside a distinct road venture establishing a connection from Hinotiya to Mehluwa.

The Prime Minister celebrated the road projects and the doubling of the Kota-Bina rail route, emphasizing their role in enhancing amenities for the people of Sagar and its vicinity.