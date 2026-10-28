The upcoming metro network in Patna is all set to make daily travel easier for commuters by connecting different parts of the city.

The project will have two corridors covering major areas such as Danapur, Mithapur, Patna Railway Station and New ISBT, giving commuters better access to key locations across Patna.

The routes will also connect important destinations, including hospitals, colleges and government offices. This could make daily journeys more convenient for people travelling to work, colleges and other parts of the city.

Here is a look at the latest project update, routes, stations and what commuters can expect from the two corridors.

Patna Metro project: 2 corridors, 23 stations

The Patna Metro project will have two corridors — Danapur to Mithapur and Patna Railway Station to New ISBT.

The 16.94-km Danapur–Mithapur corridor will have 11 stations, while the 14.45-km Patna Railway Station–New ISBT corridor will have 12 stations.

The Blue Line’s priority section between Patliputra Bus Terminal (New ISBT) and Bhootnath is already operational. As the metro network expands, commuters will be able to reach more parts of Patna by metro.

ALSO READ Patna Metro Line 2 underground section moves ahead with Rs 121 crore electrical works

DMRC floats Rs 293 cr tender for Patna Metro

Underground stations on Patna Metro’s Corridor 2 are set to get key electrical and ventilation systems, with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) inviting bids for the work. The tender is worth Rs 293 crore, and interested companies can submit their bids until December 14, 2026.

The planned work includes ventilation systems to maintain airflow inside underground stations, environmental controls to manage indoor conditions and diesel generator sets to support essential services. Building management systems are also part of the project.

The contract covers the design and engineering of these systems, as well as their installation and testing.

Line 1 to connect Danapur, Mithapur and key city areas

Patna Metro Line 1 will connect Danapur and Mithapur through 11 stations, including 8 underground and 3 elevated stations. Key locations along the route include Raza Bazar, the Secretariat, the High Court and Law University Railway Station.

The line is expected to improve metro access to residential neighbourhoods, government offices and institutional areas, making daily commutes across these parts of Patna more convenient.

Line 2 to bring PMCH, Patna University and New ISBT closer

Patna Metro Line 2 will have 12 stations, including nine elevated and three underground stations.

The route will cover key locations such as Gandhi Maidan, Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), Patna University, Rajendra Nagar, Mahatma Gandhi Setu, Transport Nagar and New ISBT.

The line is expected to make it easier for students to reach Patna University, patients to access PMCH and passengers to travel to New ISBT.