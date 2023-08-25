scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Parking woes to end for Pune metro commuters soon? MahaMetro buckles up to speed its work on parking infrastructure

The commuters have often raised the issue of the lack of parking spaces at the metro stations.

Written by FE Online
Pune Metro parking, MahaMetro parking , Pune Metro news, Pune Metro, Pune Metro phase 2, Pune Metro phase 2 news, Pune news, metro news, Pune metro news
The MahaMetro officials have admitted that the original Detailed Project Report (DPR) had no provision for parking facilities. (IE)

Answering to the woes of the metro commuters in Pune, the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation has said that it is speeding up the process of arranging for parking spots for vehicles of the commuters on both corridors of the Pune Metro in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, The Indian Express reported.

The commuters have often raised the issue of the lack of parking spaces at the metro stations.

MahaMetro Chairman and Managing Director Shravan Hardikar told The Indian Express that the commissioners of both Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) met on August 23, 2023. It was decided that the PMC and PCMC will together develop parking reservations near the metro service on both corridors.

Also Read
Also Read

MahaMetro’s plans for parking infrastructure

The MahaMetro officials have admitted that the original Detailed Project Report (DPR) had no provision for parking facilities. “When the DPR was made, the multi-modal development management concept did not exist. The multi-modal concept has now been incorporated as part of the designs. We are focusing on multi-modal integration,” Hardikar said.

He added that the teams concerned with Metro stations are now developing “multi-modal hubs”. They are developing parking infrastructure wherever they are getting parking space. As per Hardikar, MahaMetro has found space at nine locations on both corridors where it is developing parking infrastructure.

“On all these nine spaces, we are going to develop parking infrastructure on a pilot basis,” Hardikar told The Indian Express. In Pune, the infrastructure will be developed outside stations like Shivajinagar and the civil court, while in Pimpri-Chinchwad, it will be developed outside PCMC headquarters and at Vallabhnagar. “These are not reserved lands but they remained vacant while developing Metro stations,” Hardikar added.

Also Read

The MahaMetro will also work to build parking reservations near metro stations on the corridors. We will work with PMC and PCMC to develop these parking reservations to accommodate the vehicles of commuters,” he said.

Presently, the focus is more on having accommodation for two-wheelers. Hardikar said there is still time for four-wheelers to turn to metro service. It is a long process and will take time. We will have to create infrastructure in a systematic manner. Initially, we expect two-wheeler riders to convert to metro and then, slowly, the [owners of] four-wheelers would take to the metro service,” he added.

More Stories on
pune metro

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 25-08-2023 at 18:58 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS