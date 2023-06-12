This power plant is uplifting roadways, medical infrastructure in UP’s small village – A look at fast-pace rural development

The NUPPL is contributing towards the well-being and progress of the society as a whole.

The CSR activities benefitted not only to the project affected villages but also to people living in other villages and districts far from Kanpur.

The construction of NLC India Limited’s first coal-based Supercritical thermal power plant has boosted the economic growth of the region. Situated at Uttar Pradesh’s Ghatampur Tehsil, the NUPPL power plant is engaged in many CER/CSR (Corporate Environmental Responsibility/Corporate Social Responsibility) activities. This is benefitting not only to the project affected villages but also to people living in other villages and districts far from Kanpur. A look at a detailed report of NUPPL’s contribution towards society:- Health care: The NUPPL has contributed a lot to uplift the medical infrastructure of the region. It has also set up a hospital of 45 beds at the township for consultation for NLC employees, CISF and other packaged workers. A total expenditure of Rs 548.10 lakh has been incurred from the year 2012-2023. Major works are – installation of three oxygen plants at Kanpur, Hamirpur and Ghaziabad during COVID-19 pandemic; installation of MRU labs etc. Also Read NLC India’s first coal-based supercritical thermal power plant to meet surge in demand, operations to begin soon – Detailed report here

Education: To boost the education, one English Medium Co-ed school was opened at the township in November’20. Presently, more than 425 students are studying in the school. The school has smart classrooms and is benefitting the surrounding areas. In addition, the NUPPL has also contributed towards renovating three primary and one junior government schools. It has also supplied computer and solar backup in govt schools of eight project affected schools. Also Read NLC India’s first coal-based supercritical thermal power plant Safe drinking water: With the amalgamation of green energy, NUPPL has installed 20 solar-based submersible pump rooms in twenty locations of Kanpur district. It has also installed 50 submersible pump rooms in various locations of Kanpur Nagar. Two OHE (overhead) water tanks have been constructed in project affected villages – Dharcchua and Bandh village.

With the amalgamation of green energy, NUPPL has installed 20 solar-based submersible pump rooms in twenty locations of Kanpur district. It has also installed 50 submersible pump rooms in various locations of Kanpur Nagar. Two OHE (overhead) water tanks have been constructed in project affected villages – Dharcchua and Bandh village. Skill development, training: The NUPPL has skilled local employable youths under skill training projects. Rural development: The NUPPL has also taken up many projects for rural development such as: installation of solar-based street lights, construction of community halls, construction of Cement Concrete road (CC road), drains etc. Sanitation and other basic amenities: It has carried out several activities for improving the sanitation and personal care like – construction of toilets, raising awareness etc. It has also built 80 toilets at various stations of the Northern Railway zone (NR). Disaster Management: The Ghatampur Tehsil is very prone to flood due to the flowing of Yamuna river nearby. For this, it has provided immediate relief measures to locals during the natural disaster. Apart from this, the NUPPL is also contributing towards the well-being and progress of the society as a whole.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Follow us on facebook

twitter

instagram

telegram