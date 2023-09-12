NorthEast committed to Swachh Bharat vision with Special Campaign 3.0! Here’s all you need to know about this inspirational drive

In a resolute commitment to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Swachh Bharat, the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (MDoNER) has set its sights on elevating cleanliness and fostering public engagement, known as ‘Janbhagidari.’ This ambitious endeavor is poised to transform the landscape of the North Eastern region by promoting efficient governance and hygiene across its various sectors.

Special Campaign 2.0

To accelerate the cause of good governance and promote cleanliness, MDoNER enthusiastically participated in the Special Campaign 2.0 initiative launched by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances. The campaign primarily focused on institutionalizing office cleanliness and streamlining government operations to reduce pendency. Commencing on October 2, 2022, the campaign extended its reach until August 2023.

During Special Campaign 2.0, MDoNER directed its attention to the field offices scattered across the North Eastern states. A total of 34 identified sites, including the offices of MDoNER, NEC, NEDFI, NEHHDC, NERAMAC, and NECBDC, witnessed intensive cleanliness drives. One of the standout achievements of this campaign was the active participation of both employees and the general public.

Tangible Outcomes of Special Campaign 2.0

The concerted efforts during Special Campaign 2.0 yielded substantial results, reflecting the Ministry’s commitment to its goals. Notably, 313 e-files were successfully closed, while 550 physical files were eliminated, reducing bureaucratic bottlenecks. In October 2022, the disposal of scrap by NEDFI and NEC generated an impressive revenue of Rs. 107,697. Furthermore, in December 2022, MDoNER contributed Rs. 50,000 in revenue through similar efforts. Additionally, from November 2022 to August 2023, several rooms within MDoNER underwent a significant cleaning and renovation process.

Special Campaign 3.0: Goals and Achievements

The forthcoming Special Campaign 3.0 holds particular significance as it aligns with a decade of relentless efforts by the Ministry to promote cleanliness and good governance. Building upon its past endeavors, this campaign promises to be an extraordinary showcase of initiatives that can shape the years ahead, with active involvement from all stakeholders.

The Ministry is diligently preparing to execute the activities slated for Special Campaign 3.0. The overarching goal is to instill a culture of cleanliness as a daily practice among all officials within the Ministry and its affiliated organizations. This commitment reaffirms MDoNER’s dedication to realizing the Swachh Bharat vision and achieving cleaner, more efficient governance in the North Eastern region.