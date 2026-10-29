The Noida Authority has given in-principle approval to a proposal to develop an artificial intelligence (AI) city-cum-business park through private sector participation. The move is seen as part of Uttar Pradesh’s push to steps up efforts to attract multinational corporations and technology companies, reported The Indian Express.

The decision was taken at the authority’s 224th board meeting on Wednesday, following the adoption of the Uttar Pradesh Private Business Park Development Scheme, 2025. The proposal includes inviting bids to select a master developer for the project.

At least 50% of the park’s built-up area will have to be reserved for IT and knowledge-based services, officials said.

Uttar Pradesh cabinet recently approved the development of a robotics and artificial intelligence park in Greater Noida.

AI city to house GCCs, IT firms and start-ups

The proposed park will provide infrastructure for artificial intelligence, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), IT services, research, start-ups and skill development, according to officials.

“The project will include facilities for AI, Global Capability Centres, IT services, research, start-ups and skill development. It will follow the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model,” the official said, adding that the ownership of the land will remain with the Noida Authority.

The concession period for the project will be 45 years, with a provision to extend it by another 45 years. The developer will be selected through competitive e-bidding, official said, reported The Indian Express.

Separately, the authority approved the publication of a land allotment plan for a Global Capability Centre hub and Grade-A office space in Sector 147. The development will cover around 68,000 square metres of institutional IT/ITES land.

Noida to develop automobile complex, finalise logistics plan

The authority also approved the development of an integrated automobile complex on 12,596.64 square metres of commercial land in Sector 105.

In another decision, the board cleared the final report of the City Logistics Plan prepared for Noida. The plan examines industrial and commercial activities alongside traffic management to improve the movement and distribution of goods.

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Officials said the initiative aims to make logistics operations more efficient, lower transportation costs and reduce traffic congestion.

“It is decided to forward it to the state government for approval,” the official said.