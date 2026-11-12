Aqua Line Metro Route: Construction of the proposed Aqua Line extension from Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida Sector is likely to open soon, with the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) selecting a civil construction contractor for the project. The development brings the corridor closer to implementation and could enhance daily travel for thousands of residents in Greater Noida West.

As per a report by news agency PTI, citing an NMRC statement issued on Wednesday (November 11), the contractor has been selected, although the corporation has not disclosed its name or announced a construction start date.

The announcement follows the Union Cabinet’s sanction of the 8.449 km Aqua Line extension at an estimated cost of Rs 2,390 crore. The project will comprise of five elevated stations and is likely to boost public transport connectivity between Noida and Greater Noida West.

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Noida Metro extension: Check route and five new stations

The proposed corridor will interlink Noida Sector 51 with Greater Noida Sector 4, also known as Gaur Chowk.

As per NMRC, the five elevated stations will be situated at:

1. Noida Sector 61

2. Noida Sector 70

3. Noida Sector 122

4. Noida Sector 122

5. Noida Sector 123

6. Greater Noida Sector 4

The proposed Sector 61 station will offer interchange connectivity with the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line, boosting travel options for passengers heading towards Delhi, including its airport and major railway stations.

The new corridor is likely to address growing public transport demand in Greater Noida West, which has witnessed considerable residential and commercial development.

Greater Noida West Metro: IT offices, malls and hospitals to benefit

The extension is projected to improve public transport access to several commercial, healthcare and educational facilities.

As per the PIB official release, the project will boost connectivity to shopping destinations like Gaur City Mall, Blue Sapphire Mall, H&S Mall, IKEA at Sector 51 and Anthurium Mall at Sector 73.

Office-goers could benefit from better access to Tech Mahindra, the Oil Industry Development Board in Sector 73, TCL Tech’s office in Sector 60 and Golden I’s commercial development in Greater Noida Sector 4.

Healthcare facilities likely to gain include Rama Hospital in Sectors 70 and 62, Cloud9 Hospital in Sector 51 and Kailash Hospital. The corridor is expected to enhance access to Delhi Public School in Sector 122 and residential developments Cleo County and Gaur City 1 and 2.

How will the Aqua Line extension benefit commuters?

As per PIB official release, the corridor is expected to reduce dependence on private vehicles, boost access to workplaces, and ease road congestion, healthcare facilities and educational institutions.

Better Metro connectivity could also support local businesses, making commercial areas more accessible to customers and employees. However, NMRC has not shared an update on the completion deadline, estimated travel-time savings, or passenger service launch date.

Two more Noida Metro extensions under development

Apart from the Sector 51-Greater Noida Sector 4 corridor, NMRC is also working on two other metro extensions. The 11.56-km Botanical Garden-Sector 142 corridor will consist of eight stations, whereas the 2.60-km Depot Station-Boraki Multi-Modal Transport Hub extension will include two stations.

Both projects are aimed at strengthening regional connectivity and boosting integration with other transport facilities. NMRC currently operates the 29.7-km Aqua Line between Noida Sector 51 and Depot Station in Greater Noida, launched in January 2019.