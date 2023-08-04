In a bid to improve the power infrastructure in the country, the NLC India Limited has decided to operationalise the Ghatampur thermal power plant by December-end. The plant will have the capacity to generate three X 660 MW of powers. This is also the first coal-based supercritical thermal power project of NLCIL.

Speaking to FinancialExpress.com in June, Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairman and Managing Director, NLC India Limited had said, “The work is in full swing at NUPPL and will be commissioned by the end of FY 2023-24.” It will supply 1478.28 MW to the state of UP and 492.72 MW to Assam.

About NLCIL Ghatampur Power plant:-

NUPPL, the Ghatampur power plant is being set up as a joint venture of NLCIL and Govt of Uttar Pradesh. It received the GOI sanction on July 27, 2016. The project was scheduled to be completed within 64 months of the sanction, however it got delayed due to various reasons such as – COVID-19 Pandemic and others.

Cost of NLCIL’s Ghatampur power plant:-

The cost of NLCIL’s Ghatampur Power plant is Rs 19,406 crore. The project is being implemented in different phases. It is expected that the first phase of Ghatampur power plant will come into generation by the end of this year.

Contract status of Ghatampur thermal power plant:-

The work of the NUPPL power plant is going on in full swing. This is being constructed in an EPC contract mode. Of these –

Boiler – L&T MHI Power Boilers Private Limited

Turbine – GE Power Systems India Private Limited

Balance of Plants – BGR Energy Systems Limited

FGD – L&T Limited

NLCIL’s Talabira power plant:-

In addition, the NLCIL has also planned to set up a power plant at Odisha’s Talabira. It will have the capacity of 3 X 800 MegaWatt. This is a pithead thermal power plant located near Talabira coal mines of NLCIL with a project cost of 19,422 crore.