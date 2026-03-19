National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is accelerating efforts to enhance passenger convenience by developing Multi-Modal Integration facilities and state-of-the-art Station Plazas at the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Stations.

These developments aim to ensure seamless connectivity between bullet train stations and local transport systems such as buses, taxis and private vehicles. This initiative is expected to improve last mile connectivity and enable smooth passenger movements.

As a part of this plan, areas around bullet train stations will undergo comprehensive upgrades to create a well integrated transit-hub.

Modern Station Plazas to support seamless passenger movement

The station plazas are being designed as organised and accessible public spaces that will support efficient passenger flow while elevating the overall travel experience. Key infrastructure components will include dedicated parking zones, designated pickup and pickoff areas and pedestrian friendly pathways. In addition, modern features such as advanced signage systems, street lighting, CCTV surveillance will be incorporated. To ensure passengers safety and convenience, fire-fighting systems will also be incorporated.

NHSRCL has also awarded contracts for developing Multi-Modal Integration facilities and station area development at various locations including Surat, Bilimora, Vapi, Bharuch, Anand and Vadodara Bullet Train stations.

This initiative by NHSRCL reflects the broader vision of creating a sustainable and commuter centric transport ecosystem by combining efficient urban mobility with thoughtfully designed urban spaces.

About Mumbai-Ahmedabab Bullet Train Project

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project is India’s first high speed rail corridor which spans 508 kilometres between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The entire corridor will cover 12 bullet train stations.

Stations

Sabarmati

Ahmedabad

Anand

Vadodara

Bharuch

Surat

Bilimora

Vapi

Boisar

Virar

Thane

Mumbai

The estimated cost of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project is Rs. 1,08,000 crore, Once operational, the entire journey between Mumbai and Ahmedabad will be completed in just 2 hours 7 minutes.