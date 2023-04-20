NHAI to develop 10,000 km of ‘Digital Highways’ in India by 2025 – Here’s how it is significant

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is working towards developing around 10,000 kilometres of Optic Fibre Cables (OFC) infrastructure across the country by 2024-25, according to an official statement. This move is aimed at providing internet connectivity to remote locations and expediting the roll-out of new-age telecom technologies like 5G & 6G.

The NHAI’s fully-owned special purpose vehicle, the National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), will be implementing the network of digital highways by developing integrated utility corridors along the national highways to develop OFC infrastructure. The pilot routes for the ‘digital highway’ development have been identified as 1,367 kilometres on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and 512 km on the Hyderabad-Bangalore corridor.

3-metre utility corridor on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Recently, the 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway was inaugurated, which features a three-metre dedicated utility corridor used to lay optical fibre cables. This will serve as the backbone for the roll-out of the 5G network in the region. The OFC laying work along the national highways has started and is targeted for completion in about a year.

The OFC network will allow direct plug-and-play or ‘fibre-on-demand’ model for the telecom/internet services, news agency PTI reported. It will be leased out on a fixed price allotment mechanism on ‘open for all’ basis through a web portal to eligible users. According to PTI, the OFC allotment policy is being finalised in consultation with the department of telecommunications (DoT) and sector regulator Trai.

Significance of ‘digital highways’

The creation of ‘digital highways’ will not only have a catalytic impact on the growth and development of the country but also contribute to its digital transformation. The OFC infrastructure will provide a boost to the connectivity in remote and rural areas, enable the adoption of new-age technologies and ensure that the country is well-equipped for the digital future.