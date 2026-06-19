A major connectivity boost is on the horizon for Maharashtra as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has proposed creating a dedicated rail freight corridor to connect major ports with industrial regions across the state.

The plan aims to link the upcoming Vadhavan Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) with the Mumbai–Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway corridor to reduce logistics costs and strengthen industrial growth.

He shared the proposal while speaking at the inauguration of electronics company Jabil’s new facility in Pune.

Proposed Rail Corridor Route

According to the Chief Minister, the rail line will run along the Samruddhi Mahamarg, where land has already been reserved for railway infrastructure over nearly 701 km.

The corridor is expected to connect key dry ports and industrial areas such as:

Jalna in Marathwada

Wardha in Vidarbha

Gadchiroli, which he described as a future steel hub

Fadnavis said this network would integrate a large part of Maharashtra into global supply chains.

Vadhvan Port: Cost, Capacity, and Key Features

The upcoming Vadhavan Port is planned as a major deep-sea port with a total capacity of about 298 million metric tons per year, including around 24.5 million TEUs of container handling.

The project, estimated to cost around ₹76,220 crore, will be developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

It will feature key infrastructure such as 9 container terminals (each 1,000 metres long), 4 multipurpose berths, 4 liquid cargo berths, 1 Ro-Ro berth, and 1 Coast Guard berth.

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority: Location, Terminals

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, located in Navi Mumbai, is one of India’s leading container-handling ports. It handles nearly 50% of the country’s total container cargo traffic across major ports.

The port was commissioned on May 26,1989 and has grown rapidly over the years, transforming from a bulk cargo terminal into India’s top container port.

Currently, JNPA operates five container terminals: The NhavaSheva Free Port Terminals (NSFT), the NhavaSheva International Container Terminal (NSICT), the Gateway Terminals India Pvt. Ltd. (GTIPL), the NhavaSheva International Gateway Terminal(NSIGT), and the newly commissioned Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Private Limited (BMCT).

Mumbai–Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway – Route, Length, Cost

The Mumbai–Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway, built at a cost of around ₹55,000 crore, is a 701-km-long expressway and one of the longest in the country.

It passes through 10 districts of Maharashtra and important cities such as Amravati, Aurangabad, and Nashik.

The expressway also improves connectivity to 14 nearby districts, supporting overall development in around 24 districts of the state, including regions like Vidarbha, Marathwada, and North Maharashtra.

Lower logistics costs and boost to industry

The Chief Minister said the project could reduce logistics costs to around 7–8%, making Maharashtra more competitive in global trade. He added that currently only about 15% of the state benefits directly from port-led development, but the new connectivity could extend that to nearly 75%.